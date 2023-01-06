News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 6, 2023: It’s the New Year and that means time to put those resolutions into action and ensure you eat your way to better health. Here is a recipe with a Caribbean twist to include in your weekly routine.
Island Shrimp with Calypso Rice
Ingredients
2 (8-oz) packages frozen island lime shrimp
1 cup frozen petite peas
¼ cup pre-diced red onions
2 tablespoons Sofrito (Spanish cooking sauce)
2 (8.8-oz) pouches precooked yellow rice
METHOD
- Wash shrimp with vinegar and lime.
- Place shrimp in large sauté pan on medium. Cook 10–12 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until shrimp are pink and sauce is slightly thickened.
- Meanwhile, combine peas, onions, and sofrito in microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave on HIGH for 4 minutes or until hot.
- Stir in rice and microwave on HIGH for 2–3 more minutes or until rice is thoroughly heated. Stir rice; spoon shrimp mixture over rice and serve.
- Note: Sofrito is a cooking sauce made from tomatoes, garlic, peppers, and spices. It is used as a flavouring ingredient in many Caribbean recipes.