News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 6, 2023: It’s the New Year and that means time to put those resolutions into action and ensure you eat your way to better health. Here is a recipe with a Caribbean twist to include in your weekly routine.

Island Shrimp with Calypso Rice

Ingredients

2 (8-oz) packages frozen island lime shrimp

1 cup frozen petite peas

¼ cup pre-diced red onions

2 tablespoons Sofrito (Spanish cooking sauce)

2 (8.8-oz) pouches precooked yellow rice

METHOD