News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 1, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, July 1, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Tyson 2.0, the company of iconic ​boxer, entrepreneur and cannabis advocate Mike Tyson’s cannabis brand, has announced ​the close of its oversubscribed $9 Million Series A round led by JW Asset Management.

Police say Randon Lee, son of a TikTok celebrity, was murdered ​just one day before his 19th birthday while he was selling marijuana in Alabama.

A UN drug report says there are some 209 million marijuana users globally.

A new report on the “CBD Oil Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis” says the market’s growth is accelerating at a CAGR of 26.43% and is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 3.97 billion between 2021 and 2026.

Sixteen new strains of cannabis were unveiled at Epican Jamaica on Wednesday, June 15.

D.C. leaders have passed emergency legislation that allows adults to buy medical marijuana without first seeing a doctor. The D.C. Council approved the measure this week and residents could have the ability to “self-certify” themselves for medical cannabis as soon as next week.

Medical Marijuana, Inc., the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, will be hosting its South Africa Regional Conference in Cape Town this Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Edibles and beverages infused with cannabis ingredient THC become legalin Minnesota Today, July 1, 2022.

And three marijuana stocks to Watch are: Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM); Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) and IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC).