Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 23, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, July 23, 2021 in 60 seconds:

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton has signed a deal with B.C. Craft Supply Co. Ltd., a company focused on advancing cannabinoid and psychedelic innovation and psychotherapy, to offer his new General Principle cannabis collection.

Reps. Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Don Young (R-AK), both co-chairs of the US Congressional Cannabis Caucus, are urging President Joe Biden to keep his campaign promise and reschedule marijuana under the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

The cannabis industry in the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda is getting ready to roll, and with a twist—a public-private partnership that advocates hope can be a model for other nations in the Caribbean.

Cannabis lifestyle technology platform CampNova is teaming up with GAS Cannabis Co.—2 Chainz’s premium brand of cannabis, in partnership with Los Angeles-based Green Street Agency to allow consumers to order cannabis and have it delivered straight to their doorsteps.

Paul Myers, 53, is suing National DCP, a supply chain company that services Dunkin’ Donuts franchises, saying it broke the law when firing him from its Westampton facility earlier this year, because he failed a drug test.

Felbridge, a prominent South African cultivator and provider of cannabis and hemp starting materials, has exported its first commercial shipment of dried cannabis flower from South Africa to Switzerland.

Look for Dream Water in the Caribbean, thanks to a deal between Harvest One Cannabis Inc and WB Canna. The exclusive distribution and marketing rights across 33 countries in the Caribbean and Central America, inclusive of Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia for the next three years will see sales of its brands, including Dream Water.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: AMERICAN CANNABIS COM NPV(AMMJ), CANB (OTCMKTS) and GBLX (OTCMKTS).