News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 29, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, July 22, 2029 in less than 60 seconds:

Get ready for “Papi Cannabis.” Cannabis company Rev Brands announced this week that they’re teaming up with Caribbean born baseball star and 2022 Hall of Famer David Ortiz forthe new line of products.

Switzerland is set to join other European countries that have legalized cannabis for medical purposes. From August 1, patients will be able to get medical cannabis through a medical prescription.

WNBA star Brittney Griner’s lawyers have argued that the star treated injuries with medical cannabis as her trial continues.

APOLLON Formularies, a UK-based international pharmaceutical company, has announced that its Jamaican affiliate, Apollon Formularies Jamaica Ltd has reached an agreement to acquire Citiva Jamaica LLC in a part-cash, part-shares transaction.

Belize Prime Minister John Briceno has officially announced that his government has binned the controversial Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Control and Licensing Bill. The decision comes after growing blow back from churches, banks and tourism investors that are opposed to liberalizing the cultivation and consumption of marijuana.

Thai businesses are cashing in with cannabis-infused products like toothpaste, tea, soaps and snacks after the government legalised the plant and its extract this year, generating a wave of interest in the drug.

Tennessee’s first cannabis restaurant — “Buds & Brews” — officially opened its doors Thursday, July 29th, 2022, in Germantown, Nashville.

A bipartisan duo of congressional lawmakers filed a bill on Wednesday to set a federal marijuana research agenda and create a designation for universities to carry out cannabis studies with federal grant money.

And Two marijuana stocks to Watch This Week are Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL).