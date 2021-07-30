Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 30, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, July 30, 2021 in 60 seconds:

NBA legend Allen Iverson is officially getting into the cannabis industry. Iverson has entered into a multi-year partnership with Viola Brands, a cannabis company started in 2011 by former NBA player and New Jersey native Al Harrington.

Hip Hop star Soulja Boy, aka Draco, has launched his Soulja Exotics™ cannabis brand with medicinal-quality marijuana. For the initial launch, a limited quantity of 3.5 gram Grizzly Peak™ Soulja Exotics™ will be at exclusive legal cannabis dispensaries in California.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is facing a serious lawsuit. Genetixs, a California-based cannabis company, filed a lawsuit against Jones and his former Atlanta Falcons teammate Roddy White, along with White’s company SLW Holdings, for having illegally managed and operated Genetixs’ facility, and to have failed to report cannabis sales since March of 2021.

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved a package of spending legislation that contains measures to provide protections for banks that work with state-legal cannabis businesses and allow the legalization of marijuana sales in Washington, D.C., among many other drug policy provisions.

The appropriations legislation and attached reports also direct federal government agencies to reconsider policies that fire employees for using cannabis in compliance with state law.

Tilray CEO Irwin Simon expects marijuana legalization in the U.S. to happen within the next two years. Citing the recent legislative push to end the federal prohibition of marijuana, he told Yahoo Finance: “I see over the next 18-to-24 months that cannabis in some format will have legalization.”

The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Canopy Growth Corp.(CGC); Clever Leaves Holdings Inc, CLVR and High Tide Inc. HITI.