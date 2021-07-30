News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 30, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending July 30, 2021:

The US State Department is warning Americans against all travel to Cuba.

The US is urging Americans to Exercise Increased Caution If Traveling To Barbados and Curacao.

Canada is warning its nationals to avoid non-essential travel To Curacao, Bonaire And Aruba.

Grenada has announced several updates to its travel protocols, including a requirement that all travelers be fully vaccinated. The new rules Take Effect Tomorrow, July 31st.

Travelers will soon be able to fly from Orlando to Antigua Beginning on December 4th on Frontier Airlines. The service will operate once weekly on Saturdays with flights to Antigua’s V.C. Bird International Airport from its base at the Orlando International Airport in Florida.

Frontier Airlines will start non-stop service to Belize from Denver, Colorado and Orlando, Florida beginning on December 11, 2021. The service, which will be offered initially only on Saturdays. Check the airlines website for all times and availability.

And American Airlines will launch new nonstop flights Anguilla and Dominica this December.