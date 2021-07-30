By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. July 30, 2021: Most Caribbean islands have reopened to international tourism, and several islands have begun adopting two-track entry regulations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.

Here are the latest developments for travel from the U.S. to each Caribbean country as per our publishing deadline.

Anguilla

Open to U.S. travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers are allowed entry, effective July 1 having to pay fees, have travel health insurance or quarantine. U.S. travelers must apply through the visitor portal, submit a negative COVID-19 test result three to five days before travel and provide proof of medical insurance. Visitors must also take a test before departure, again upon arrival and a third time on day 7 or 14 (if not vaccinated). A PCR test is required (including infants and toddlers). All travelers to Anguilla connecting through St. Maarten must comply with St. Maarten’s health screening application form. For more information see: ivisitanguilla.com.

Antigua and Barbuda

Open to U.S. travelers. U.S. travelers must submit proof of a negative PCR test taken seven days before boarding and complete the Traveler Accommodation form upon arrival in Antigua. A PCR test is required (for all travelers 12 and older). Visitors who complete a successful screening – temperature check – by health officials are not required to quarantine once booked at a certified accommodation. At least 160 hotels and villa properties are certified and can participate in certified tours/activities, including destination weddings, dining out and certain land and sea activities. For more see visitantiguabarbuda.com.

Aruba

Open to U.S. visitors. All travelers are required to fill out an Embarkation/Disembarkation card between 12-72 hours prior to travel. All travelers (including children and infants) must submit an online Embarkation/Disembarkation (ED) card within 72 to four hours prior to travel and purchase visitors insurance from the nation of Aruba, which covers up to $75,000 in health expenses (cost: $30 for travelers age 15 and older and $10 for those 14 and younger). Masks must be carried at all times and worn in all indoor public spaces, including casinos. For more information see visitaruba.com.

Bahamas

Open to U.S. visitors. Fully vaccinated travelers are exempt from the COVID-19 PCR test for entry and all interisland travel. They must upload proof of vaccination confirming they have passed the two-week immunity period. All U.S. visitors, even those who are fully vaccinated, must purchase a “Bahamas Health Visa” (choose international) prior to arrival ($40 or $70, depending on length of stay; minors 17 and younger added to an adult’s visa), as well as health insurance, and upload negative pre-travel test results into the online visa form. (Travelers who are two weeks or more past completing vaccination must upload proof of vaccination.)

A second rapid antigen test is required for any unvaccinated traveler staying more than four nights/five days. Unvaccinated travelers must also self-report through the completion of a daily health questionnaire for a period of 14 days or the duration of stay (whichever is shorter). Face masks are mandatory in all public settings (excluding the beach); violators are subject to a $200 fine for not wearing a mask and $1,000 for not taking the second test (with one-month imprisonment also possible).

There are nightly curfews from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Nassau/Paradise Island and 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Grand Bahama. In addition, all inter-island travel requires the completion of another online health application (choose domestic) and a negative test (for unvaccinated travelers).

For more information: log on to bahamas.com/travelupdates.

Barbados

Open to U.S. visitors. All visitors must complete the Immigration and Customs from form between 24 and 72 hours prior to arrival and present proof of a negative PCR test result taken with three days of arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers must take a free rapid or PCR test upon arrival and wait 8 to 12 hours for results at their approved accommodation but are free to move about the resort, hotel or villa and go to the pool but not to the beach. Unvaccinated travelers must take the standard PCR test upon arrival, quarantine in their room at their accommodations for five days and take second PCR test on day five and await results before being released from quarantine. All travelers must take a rapid antigen test 24 hours prior to departing Barbados for the U.S. The test is $50 and can be done at one of several sites on the island. Many resorts offer on-site testing.

For more information see: visitbarbados.org.

Bermuda

Open to U.S. visitors. Travelers are required to complete the Bermuda Travel Authorization process online within 48 hours of departure. The fee is $75, which includes the cost of all Covid testing in Bermuda. Children nine and younger do not have to be tested at any point, and their Travel Authorization fee is $30. Visitors ages 10 and up must submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72-hours before departure. Visitors must take a COVID test upon arrival and quarantine in hotel room until results are obtained (usually six to eight hours). Visitors are required to wear a Traveler Wristband for the first 14 days of their stay; the wristbands will be distributed during testing at arrival. Tests also are required on day 4, on day 8 and on day 14 of their trip at pop-up testing centers, with immediate results. All travelers must also take a mandatory second COVID-PCR test upon arrival in the airport and self-quarantine in their accommodations until receiving results (generally 24 hours or less). Visitors must also submit to subsequent tests on days four, eight and 14 of their visit (if their stay is that long). Health insurance covering illness and injury outside of home jurisdiction, including those related to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis while in Bermuda, is required. If proper insurance is not obtained, visitors will be responsible for all health and accommodation costs should they require treatment for COVID-19 and/or quarantine. For more information see gotobermuda.com.

Belize

Belize has attained the Safe Travels Global Protocol Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council. No testing is required to enter Belize if you are fully vaccinated but you must submit proof of COVID-19 immunization. Travelers should have completed full immunization 2 weeks or more prior to travel.

All others must test negative for COVID-19 and present a negative COVID-19 PCR TEST taken within 96 hours of travel or a negative rapid test (Rapid Antigen, Sofia, SD Biosensor and ABBOTT (Panbio) taken within 48 hours of travel. If no test is presented, a COVID-19 test will be administered at the airport for USD $50 per passenger. All travelers returning to the USA must have a negative COVID-19 test done in Belize, even if vaccinated. Masks are required at all times in public, including on the beach, except when exercising, swimming, or driving in a motor vehicle with members of the same household. Kids under 6 are exempt. You can be ticketed for not having, or not properly wearing a face mask. For more see: travelbelize.org/health-safety/

Bonaire

Open to U.S. travelers. Visitors must produce proof of a negative PCR test done within 72 hours of arrival and take an antigen test within 24 hours of arrival; Bonaire has added the availability of rapid antigen testing at its Flamingo Airport to help travelers adhere to the current testing protocol. Travelers must complete a health questionnaire. All travelers must complete the health declaration form 48 hours prior to departure for Bonaire. Having travel insurance valid in Bonaire is recommended but not required. All businesses, including hotels, car rentals, tour operators, watersports operators, taxis and restaurants, will carry a Bonaire Friendly Safety Seal certifying that they have been inspected and approved regarding health and safety standards.

British Virgin Islands

Open to U.S. travelers but the CDC and the US State Department is warning against travel there. The British Virgin Islands adjusted entry procedures for visitors, effective July 19th, due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Fully vaccinated travelers must undergo a rapid antigen test at the port of entry. The cost of the test is $50, and results will be available before visitors leave the port of entry in approximately 25 to 35 minutes.

Other entry requirements remain the same. All travelers must provide a PCR test or rapid antigen test within five days of arrival, and vaccinated travelers must show proof of vaccination. Travelers partially vaccinated or unvaccinated must quarantine for seven days.

Everyone must show proof of medical insurance that provides coverage for COVID-19 and must register on the online portal within five days of planned travel date to obtain the Traveler Authorization Certificate ($35 for vaccinated travelers, $105 for all others).

When fully vaccinated travelers are with one or more unvaccinated children, the kids between ages 5 and 17 will be tested upon arrival and will get a second test on day four.

All restaurants, including those in hotels and resorts, are restricted to takeout only. All businesses are limited to 65 people at a time and are subject to social distancing protocols. See more at bvitourism.com.

Cayman Islands

The Cayman Islands has laid out a plan for a phased reopening to tourism. The phased approach is subject to achieving an 80% on-island vaccination rate. While details are still being worked out, the plan will allow entry to a limited number of tourists with secure verification of their vaccination status, beginning Sept. 9, 2021. Travelers will apply for entry via the Travel Cayman Portal and will be subject to quarantine. Quarantine requirements will be removed for all verified, fully vaccinated travelers beginning on Oct. 14, 2021. Unvaccinated visitors will be subject to a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated children under age 12 will be allowed to travel with vaccinated adult tourists as of Nov. 18, 2021. No quarantine period will be required. Unvaccinated children above age 12 will be required to quarantine for 14 days. Following assessments from the government and health officials, the Cayman Islands plans to celebrate its grand reopening on Jan. 27, 2022, welcoming all travelers without quarantine or travel restrictions. For more information, visit the Cayman Islands website.

Cuba

Open to U.S. visitors. All arriving passengers must submit a health declaration, produce a Cuba Tourist Card (available from the airlines) and produce a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to arrival and take another PCR test upon arrival, with results available within 24 hours. The test upon arrival is free. All incoming travelers must have travel insurance that covers Covid-19 during their stay. Visitors must quarantine in accommodations until results arrive and be PCR tested at their own expense on Day 5. American visitors are barred from strictly tourist vacations to the all-inclusive resorts on the north coast but can travel to Cuba under 12 specific categories, the most popular of which is Support for the Cuban People. All regulations are detailed at https://cu.embassy.gov/covid-19-information.

Curacao

Open to U.S. visitors. All visitors, including those fully vaccinated, must complete a Digital Immigration Card, fill out and upload a Passenger Locator Card within 48 hours of departure for the island (carry a printed copy as proof upon arrival). Unvaccinated visitors must upload proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure (and carry a printed copy, as well) and must take a rapid antigen test at a local lab on the third day of the stay. If test result is positive, the travel must quarantine per local guidelines. Appointments must be booked and paid for in advance. Travelers will receive a pre-confirmation email including a booking reference number, the local lab website and instructions after submitting their Passenger Locator Card. Children six and under are exempt from the test requirement. More information: curacao.com.

Dominica

Open to U.S. visitors. All travelers must submit a health questionnaire at least 24 hours prior to travel and upload a negative PCR test taken between 24 and 72 hours prior to arrival. Fully vaccinated travelers must also upload a vaccination certificate or medical record as proof of previous infection of Covid-19. Prior to boarding and upon disembarkation in Dominica, all travelers must show proof of negative PCR test and notification of health clearance to travel. A rapid antigen test is administered upon arrival to all unvaccinated travelers. Fully vaccinated travelers will be transported to a government-maintained quarantine facility or a managed experience at a Safe in Nature-certified property for a minimum of two days. A PCR test will be administered on day two; results will be available in 24 hours. If negative, travelers will be medically cleared to travel about the island. Unvaccinated travelers must quarantine for five to seven days, with a PCR test on day five. If negative, travelers will be medically cleared. Travelers who test positive will be admitted to Covid isolation unit until released by medical professional, and hospital fees will apply. Visitors who transit in Antigua, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and St. Lucia must follow the entry regulations of that island as well as adhere to the entry requirements for Dominica. More information: godominica.com.

Dominican Republic

Open to U.S. visitors. All travelers are required to fill out a Traveler’s Health Affidavit. Travelers will get a temperature check upon arrival. A rapid Breathalyzer-style test will be performed on randomly selected travelers upon arrival. The test takes five minutes and detects if a traveler was exposed or infected within the last four hours. If positive, the traveler quarantines in a designated area within his hotel and is regularly tested until symptoms are gone. Health and travel insurance coverage that covers hospitalization for coronavirus in the DR, telemedicine services, costs for extended hotel stays and airline ticket changes is required and is free to travelers through July 30. More information: godominicanrepublic.com.

Grenada

Open to U.S. visitors. Grenada has announced several updates to its travel protocols, including a requirement that all travelers be fully vaccinated. The new rules Take Effect Tomorrow, July 31st. They must book approved accommodations for a minimum of two nights, apply for a travel authorization and provide proof of a negative PCR test done 72 hours prior to travel. All travelers must prepay for the PCR tests in Grenada, which costs approximately $150 each.

Guadeloupe

Open to U.S. visitors. Entry requirements for all travelers include proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative antigen test done within 48 hours of arrival on the island. Vaccinated travelers must show proof of vaccination by Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines and are not subject to quarantine measures. Unvaccinated travelers aged 11 and older must quarantine for seven days. More information at guadeloupe-islands.com/.

Guyana

Guyana is open to US and international travel. However, travelers must present a negative RT COVID-19 PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior of departure. The Rapid COVID-19 test will not be accepted for travel.

If the test was done within 4-7 days of travel, passengers will be retested upon arrival in Guyana. NB. The passenger will bear the cost for the second test: A cost of US$85.00 is payable at check-in with partnering airlines. If payments are not made during the check-in process with airlines, a cost of US$85.00 or equivalent of G$16,000.00 will be payable upon arrival to Guyana. Travelers must also complete the Passenger Locator Form at least 24 hours before travel that is located on the site visit guyanatravel.gy.

Haiti

Open to U.S. visitors despite the ongoing political trials there and the gang violence. All visitors must produce a negative COVID-19 antigen or PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding a flight to Haiti. Passengers who have previously had Covid may present a positive test together with documentation from their attending physician as evidence of their recovery. For passengers traveling to the U.S., the departure terminal at Toussaint Louverture Airport offers the Covid-19 rapid test that meets CDC criteria for all airline passenger two years and older. All travelers flying into the country will get their temperature screened, and will be required to submit a valid address where they will be during their stay. The government has required a 14-day quarantine for all international travelers arriving in Haiti. See more at https://visithaiti.com/

Jamaica

Open to U.S. visitors. Travelers from the U.S. must get a negative Covid-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of travel. Arriving passengers are required to complete and submit the online Travel Authorization between two and five days prior to their planned arrival in Jamaica. Once travelers are approved, they receive a certificate that must be submitted during the airline check-in process. Once on the island, visitors must remain in the Resilient Corridors on the north and south coasts and must stay at a Covid-19 Protocol Compliant Approved accommodation. More at: https://www.visitjamaica.com/travelauthorization/

Martinique

Open to U.S. visitors. Entry requirements for all travelers include proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival or a negative antigen test done within 48 hours of arrival on the island. Vaccinated travelers must show proof of vaccination by Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccines and are not subject to quarantine measures. Unvaccinated travelers aged 11 and older must quarantine for seven days.

Monserrat

Most nonresident leisure travelers remain banned from traveling to Montserrat. Entry is restricted to Montserratian citizens, permanent residents, and homeowners and their dependents; business travelers, technicians, disaster aid workers, persons traveling for legal purposes, and authorized family members are also allowed to enter. Aircraft and ship crew members are exempt from the entry restrictions. There is no travel ban on international cargo transport. See more at visitmontserrat.com/travel-advisory/

Puerto Rico

Open to U.S. visitors Fully vaccinated travelers arriving from U.S. states do not need to provide a negative Covid-19 test result. They must present a valid vaccination card upon entry. Covid-19 test results continue to be required for all unvaccinated travelers and those arriving on international flights. The test must be done 72 hours prior to arrival, and a Travel Declaration Form must be filled out through the Puerto Rico Health Department’s portal to obtain an Airport Exit Confirmation Number and a QR code. Passengers arriving without a negative test will be fined $300 and will be required to obtain a molecular PCR or antigen test on the island within 48 hours of arrival; if negative, the fine will be dismissed. Since Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, a negative Covid test is not required for Americans on the return flight. See more: discoverpuertorico.com/info/travel-guidelines

St. Barts

Open to U.S. visitors. All visitors 18 and over must be fully vaccinated, and all those 10 and older need proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than three days prior to travel or a rapid antigen test done no more than two full days prior to travel. Visitors who transit through St. Maarten need to pre-register to enter and must show results of the negative PCR test. U.S. visitors traveling to St. Barts through San Juan must show results of the negative PCR test. More information at saintbarth.com.

St. Kitts and Nevis

Open to vaccinated U.S. travelers. Visitors must complete the Travel Authorization Form and submit a copy of their official vaccination card, along with their arrival date and KN number generated on their completed travel form via email or WhatsApp. Once these documents are accepted, travelers must upload their negative PCR test result taken with 72 hours prior to departure. Upon receipt, the traveler will receive the approval letter to enter the Federation. They must undergo a health screening at the airport on arrival, which includes a temperature check and a health questionnaire. Fully vaccinated travelers must “vacation in place” at one of seven Travel Approved hotels for three days. Travelers will be tested on day 4 ($150). When a negative result is obtained, they are free to participate in tours, visit attractions, restaurants, beach bars and go shopping. Unvaccinated children under age 18 are subject to the same three-day protocol. More information at stkittstourism.kn/travel-advisory-update and nevisisland.com.

St. Lucia

Open to U.S. visitors. Fully vaccinated travelers must upload proof of vaccination when they fill out the pre-arrival travel authorization form. They must travel with their vaccination card. Upon arrival in St. Lucia, they are expedited via a dedicated Health Screening line and receive a non-electronic wristband which must be worn during their stay. Vaccinated visitors can book rental cars, dine at local restaurants, explore shops and markets and take part in additional activities on the island. Non-vaccinated travelers continue to be permitted to stay at up to two certified and approved properties for the first 14 days of their stay. All travelers ages five and up must obtain a negative PCR test taken no more than five days before arrival, submit the online travel registration form, stay at a Covid-19 certified hotel, submit to a health screening upon arrival and adhere to safety protocols in place, which include mask wearing in public places. More information at stlucia.org/covid-19.

St. Maarten/St. Martin

Both the Dutch side and the French side of the island are open to U.S. visitors. A completed health declaration must be uploaded before departing for the island; U.S. visitors must submit proof of a negative Covid test result taken within five days of arrival or an FDA-approved rapid test taken within 48 hours of departure. The completed health declaration will include a QR code, which travelers must print out. It will be scanned at the airport in St. Maarten. Effective July 1, the negative Covid PCR test must be taken within 72 hours before arrival. The St. Maarten SXM Protection Plan is mandatory health coverage for visitors. The plan covers hospital costs, ICU costs, doctor consultations, Covid-19 tests and, if necessary, medical evacuation. For those 15 and up, the cost is $30 for visits up to 180 days; it is $10 for those under 15 years of age. More information at

Saba

Open to U.S. travelers. Travelers need to obtain approval before arriving in Saba. Fully vaccinated adults must provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before arrival and are not required to quarantine. Nonvaccinated travelers must quarantine for five days and take a rapid antigen test on day five. Transit travelers connecting through St. Maarten prior to visiting Saba must follow St. Maarten’s entry requirements in addition to those for Saba.

Suriname

A negative SARSCoV-2– RT PCR test no older than 72 hours must be submitted for travel to Suriname. Children younger than 12 years are exempt for taking the test. Fully vaccinated passengers who can provide the proof are advised to self-quarantine at home for 7 days after arrival. Passengers who are not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated will only be permitted for essential or repatriation travel. For these passengers there is a mandatory quarantine period of 7 days in a SHATA hotel with security.

Not fully vaccinated or unvaccinated passengers need to provide proof of a confirmed accommodation booking (no reservation) of at least 7 days at a registered SHATA hotel or accommodation. For more information about the accommodations visit https://bogsuriname.com/protocollen-reizigers/

Non-Residents must also have and submit Travel Insurance with COVID-19 coverage, submit a NCCR questionnaire, a Passenger Locator Card and Port Health Assessment form.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Open to U.S. travelers. All visitors must complete the pre-arrival form, show results of a negative PCR test done 72 hours before arrival and arrive with a fully paid reservation. Fully vaccinated visitors must show proof of vaccination, be retested upon arrival, quarantine for 48 hours and can then move to a “bubble protocol” hotel (three in Canouan, one in Bequia, one in Mustique and Petit St. Vincent Island & Resort. Unvaccinated visitors must quarantine for 14 days in a tourism-approved hotel at their own cost and be retested on day 4 and day 7 of quarantine.

Turks and Caicos

Open to U.S. visitors. International travelers will be required to obtain certification using TCI Assured, an online portal. The portal will require travelers to submit the following information: a negative Covid-19 PCR test result taken within five days of travel; proof of medical/travel insurance that covers medical evacuation, costs related to quarantine, ambulance care or care at a local hospital; and a completed online health screening questionnaire. Once uploaded, the documents will be verified and a TCI Assured certification issued. The TCI Assured travel authorization must be presented at time of check-in. No quarantine is required for visitors once they have tested negative. More information: turksandcaicostourism.com

Trinidad & Tobago

International flights resumed to Trinidad on July 17th.

Fully vaccinated nationals and non-nationals can enter through the airports in Trinidad AND Tobago. Unvaccinated nationals will be required to enter through the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad ONLY and will be required to enter into a mandatory 14-day quarantine at an approved state-supervised hotel. Unvaccinated non-nationals will NOT be permitted entry into Trinidad & Tobago at this time. ALL travelers, regardless of nationality or residency, will be required to acquire a TTravel Pass, available at https://ttravelpass.gov.tt/travel-requirement. This digital document is a mandatory requirement for anyone who is eligible to enter the country. Visitors can apply online for a TTravel Pass and get more information about travel requirements to Tobago at https://ttravelpass.gov.tt/

The following outlines travel requirements for nationals and non-nationals:

U.S. Virgin Islands

Open to U.S. visitors. Every U.S. traveler 5 and older is required to use the USVI travel portal and submit either a negative COVID-19 test result or a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test taken within five days of travel or a COVID-19 antibody (rapid) finger stick or blood draw test with a positive result received within four months of travel to the territory. Upon arrival travelers must submit the original test result and travel certification received from the portal. Travelers unable to produce the required test result are subject to a 14-day self-quarantine in their booked accommodations or until they a receive negative test result. Since the USVI is a U.S. territory, Americans returning from the islands do not have to produce proof of a COVID test as per the new CDC guidelines.