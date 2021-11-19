Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 19, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Nov. 19, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Jamaican Born Dancehall Singer Sean Paul Says He is planning to get into the legal marijuana business because he’s not pleased about the quality of industrially produced weed on the market.

Weedmaps and rapper/cannabis entrepreneur Berner are launching a social media platform in response to the deletion of multiple cannabis-friendly accounts from various networks.

New York Mayoral elect Eric Adams appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday and pulled out a baggie of weed from his jacket pocket and waved the no-longer-contraband item in New York. “I’ll give it to you later,” he told Colbert who played it square, saying: “I’m not into that scene.”

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, USA this week introduced legislation to federally decriminalize marijuana, a measure she said would give states freer rein to pass their own laws and regulations without fear of federal reprisals.

Musician Melissa Etheridge and criminal justice reform activist Van Jones are now fighting to end the criminalization of psychedelics and give patients access to natural plants and fungi.

Former NFL linebacker Nigel Bradham – who helped the Eagles win the 2018 Super Bowl – was arrested last weekend after cops In Florida say they found guns and over 3 pounds of weed in his Corvette.

Party leaders in Germany’s incoming government coalition have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana nationwide.

New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA) This WEek moved to explicitly ban advertising for marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms in its subways, buses and trains.

And 3 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI), Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF), and Green Thumb International (OTC:GTBIF).