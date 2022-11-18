News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 18, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Nov. 18, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

The US Senate has passed a bill that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed through unanimous consent by a voice vote​and will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed.

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have partnered up for an interesting TYSON 2.0 project that gives a nod to an infamous incident during one of their fights in the ’90s. They are creating edibles in the shape of an ear, which they are calling “Holy Ears.”

According to the new market research report, the global cannabis testing market is projected to reach USD 1,806 million by 2025 from USD 962 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Canadians who invested in cannabis companies have lost more than $131 billion, according to data collected by law firm Miller Thomson, which calculated the total losses of 183 publicly traded and licenced cannabis producers.

A study in South Africa is looking to examine cannabis’ effectiveness as an alternative to opioids for chronic pain management.Touted as the first clinical trial of its kind in South Africa, it’s aiming to enrol 300 participants. Participants will receive a year’s worth of cannabis medication for free.

Guyana police say they have recorded the largest ganja haul in five years. This comes as the country recently removed jail time for 15-30 grams of marijuana.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has issued an executive order allowing allowing Kentuckians with debilitating conditions to legally possess medical marijuana.

Dairy cows that chowed down on industrial hemp produced milk that contained the psychoactive compound THC, as well as CBD and other cannabinoids, according to new research published Monday in the journal Nature Food.