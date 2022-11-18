News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Nov. 17, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Nov. 17, 2022:

The US is warning Americans to reconsider travel to the twin island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago due to rising crime, terrorism and kidnapping in the country.

Sandals Resorts International was once again crowned ‘World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company’ with Beaches Resorts awarded ‘World’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort Brand’ at this year’s World Travel Awards. The title of ‘World Leading All-Inclusive Resort’ went to Sandals, Grenada.

As of November 14, travellers will be able to access direct non-stop air service between Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. The region’s newest airline, Arajet, took to the skies with direct flights between Santo Domingo and Kingston for US$252 round-trip and travel time of under two hours.

Frontier Airlines has selected the Jamaican doctor bird to adorn one of the tails of its plane for 2023. The carrier has also named the bird ‘Stewart,’ after the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, founder of Sandals Resorts International and advocate for Jamaica’s tourism.

This comes as Frontier launched new air service from Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport (ATL) to Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston two times weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

American Airlines has launched a new nonstop route to the island of Grand Bahama in The Bahamas. The world’s largest airline has kicked off new service between Charlotte, North Carolina and Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Coulibri Ridge located in Petit Coulibri, Dominica has become the first Caribbean property to be part of Beyond Green’s global portfolio of sustainable hotels. Beyond Green is a global portfolio of planet Earth’s most sustainable hotels that represent sustainability leadership based upon action and impact.

AMR Collection’s Zoetry brand is set to open its doors next month. The new Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia, a reimagining of one of the Caribbean’s signature resort properties, and will officially welcome guests on Dec. 1.

Sandals has an opening date for its highly-anticipated new resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. The new Sandals Dunn’s River is officially opening its doors on May 24, 2023 and will be a dramatic reimagining of the former Jewel Dunn’s River resort.

Angilla’s villa market has been boosted with the reopening of Cé Blue Luxury Villas this month.

Wondering which is the “Most Visited Destination” this year? That honor goes to The Dominican Republic according to ForwardKeys. Between January 1 and October 18th this year, the Dominican Republic welcomed five percent more visitors than it did in the 2019 benchmark year.

Thinking of a honeymoon destination? Antigua and Barbuda has been listed amongst the top five trending honeymoon destinations around the world by Kuoni, one of the United Kingdom’s leading long haul tour operators.

And get ready for Fungi Fest in the British Virgin Islands this Nov. 25th featuring delicious BVI culinary delicacies at a grand culture and food fair and cultural entertainment from bands from Anguilla, Nevis, and several villages around the British Virgin Islands at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park.