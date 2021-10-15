Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 15, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 15, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Cannabis point-of-sale platform Flowhub closed a $19 million round of strategic funding, including a personal investment from entrepreneur and hip-hop billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter.

Daily Use of CBD Oil May Be Linked to Lung Cancer Regression, doctors writing in the British Medical Journal have said.

A man in Singapore was given the death penalty after authorities found him with 2 pounds of cannabis. Omar Yacob Bamadhaj, 41, was sentenced to death in February, and a court dismissed his appeal on Tuesday.

For the second season in a row, the National Basketball Association has announced that it will suspend the practice of randomly testing players for marijuana.

Canopy Growth Corp. has inked an agreement with Boulder’s Wana Brands to acquire the pot gummies maker for $297.5 million in cash and other considerations.

The Rastafarian community In Guyana is expressing fear that the momentum to legalize marijuana has gone up in smoke.

JACANA has opened a new location in New Kingston, Jamaica, with cannabis and other offerings like CBD, vaporizers, lighters, grinders, rolling boards, trays and tote bags.

The largest exhibition in Latin America on cannabis kicked off In Argentina today, Oct. 15th.

And 3 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: DaColumbia Care (OTC:CCHWF), MariMed (OTC:MRMD), and Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNH.F).