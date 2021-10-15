By Felicia J. Persaud

News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Oct. 15, 2021: Remember the S-hole who occupied the White House from January 2017-January 2021? You know, the one who wanted to be President for life by any means necessary, including hanging his own veep using his not too smart devotees?

Well, he is back to publicly spewing his racism and xenophobia again to stir the huge pot of fear heated by Fox News, all thanks to his good friend and Fox moron-in-chief, Sean Hannity.

True to form, El Trumpeto, the 21-st century anarchist, appeared on Hannity’s show, to talk about his favorite topic – immigrants, especially black immigrants, who are coming into America to kill “Americans,” or as translated, White Americans.

He somehow managed to not say out loud what he and many of his supporters are thinking – you know, about the migrants who are fleeing ‘s-hole’ nations and are trying to turn America into a ‘s-hole’ too.

But while he managed to keep that out of the race-baiting public rant, he was quick to repeat the false claim he made before, that the Haitians seeking refugee status from the southern border, “probably have AIDS.”

Yes, you read that correctly. The exact statement was: “So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country and if you look at the stats and you look at the numbers, if you look at just – take a look at what’s happening in Haiti, a tremendous problem with AIDS,” Trumpeto said. “Many of those people will probably have AIDS and they’re coming into our country. We don’t do anything about it. We let everybody come in. It’s like a death wish, like a death wish for our country!”

A “death wish for our country?” This from a moron who allowed COVID-19 to kill over 600,000 Americans and incited his disciples to try to kill the vice president of the United States and the Speaker of the House? But what else is new from the S-Hole-In-Chief?

When all else fails, play the usual cards of xenophobia to liven up the base, warn them to lock up their daughters, and take up arms. The black migrants with AIDS are coming to get you!

At no point did Hannity stop him as he made the unfounded claims. What else is new there too?

Guess Trumpeto is commencing his new presidential campaign – this time not with “Mexicans Are Rapists,” as the theme, but “Haitians Have AIDS” and will kill the White race in America.

At least now he is not pretending he never said Haitians have AIDS, as he did back in 2017 when the Times reported that he said 15,000 thousand Haitians sent by that nation’s government to the United States “all had AIDS.”

What a total ‘s-hole!’ And what an insult to people living with AIDS and HIV too.

But it’s a good wake up call to the foolish black immigrants and Haitians who continue to support the 21st Century Hitler and who voted for him.

You can bet if the immigrants were from Norway or any other majority Caucasian-based country, he would be welcoming them with open arms. Isn’t that the clearest, most transparent visual example of a racist?

All Hail Hitler, the 21st Century former ‘S-Hole-In-Chief.’ But watch your back and your front as you spew this bigotry. That Haitian voodoo, aka karma, is very real.

The writer is publisher of NewsAmericasNow