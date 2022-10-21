News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 21, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 21, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

For the third season in a row, the National Basketball Association, (NBA), will reportedly not be randomly testing players for marijuana—a policy that insiders expect could become permanent.

Floridians will next year be able to fill up and purchase cannabis products as well at international convenience store chain Circle K, which has teamed up with marijuana company Green Thumb Industries. The cannabis products sold will include flowers, pre-rolls, gummies and vapes, according to Green Thumb.

Uber Eats has announced that it will deliver cannabis to residents in the Toronto area. In a statement, the food delivery service said it has partnered with online marijuana marketplace Leafly to deliver from three local cannabis retailers — Hidden Leaf Cannabis, Minerva Cannabis and Shivaa’s Rose.

Australian lawmakers have approved a bill to locally decriminalize low-level possession of currently illicit drugs including psilocybin, heroin and cocaine in the federal territory that includes the nation’s capital of Canberra.

The Dominica government says it expects to table legislation that will give effect to the establishment of a cannabis industry by next year. Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says his administration will be tabling the appropriate legislation in Parliament before year-end.

A Japanese health ministry panel has recommended revising the nation’s drug laws to allow for the importation and use of medicinal marijuana products.

The mayor of Washington, D.C. has signed a bill allowing non-residents to self-certify as medical marijuana patients while they’re visiting the nation’s capital without the need for any doctor’s recommendation—a move that supporters say could boost tourism.

CBD Company, Craft 1861 Global, is set to Go Public through a SPAC merger with BGP Acquisition Corp.

Two in three Americans want to see Congress pass a bill letting state-legal marijuana businesses access traditional banking services like checking accounts and loans, according to a new poll from the American Bankers Association (ABA).