News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 28, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 28, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Several nuns in California’s Merced County are growing weed. The Sisters of the Valley grow their 60 plants and create super-strength CBD oil, which they sell all their own hemp-based medicines and salves.

Several activists this week held a rally outside of the US White House to call for the Biden administration to release prisoners convicted of federal weed crimes.

Snoop Dogg smokes up to 150 marijuana joints a day, according to his professional “blunt roller.” The 51-year-old star – who resides in California, where recreational marijuana use is legal – employs a member of staff, Renegade Piranha, to roll his joints for him, and she has rolled around 450,000 for the rapper.

Germany’s coalition government has agreed on a plan to legalise recreational cannabis use among adults.

Possession of up to 30g (1oz) for personal use would be allowed. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the plan could become law in 2024.

TILT Holdings Inc. on Thursday announced the Pennsylvania launch of “H” by Ricky Williams, the former NFL player’s medical marijuana brand.

Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto was released on bail this week after he was arrested by the police in Casablanca for smoking cannabis despite a ban on the recreational use of the plant in the north African kingdom.

Grenada attorney Anselm Clouden, who represents the Ministry of Legal Affairs the Commission on Cannabis Legalisation and Regulation is recommending that persons 25 years and under who were charged, convicted and or imprisoned for simple cannabis possession be pardoned by the Governor General.

London-based startup Daye has raised a £10m Series A, as it eyes the launch of its at-home vaginal microbiome testing platform and looks to expand to the US. Founded in 2018, Daye sells tampons infused with CBD oil — a compound naturally found in cannabis that has medical benefits but won’t get you high.

Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the US if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana.

A state of the art greenhouse sits on the campus of Olive Harvey College in Pullman on the precipice of a unique feat. The greenhouse will help 140 students learn how to grow and maintain hemp plants as a part of a certificate program in ‘Applied Cannabis Studies’ that next year, will become the first such associate degree program at any community college in the state of Illinois.

California-based Bloomios, a white-label and private-label hemp product manufacturer, acquired gummy maker Infusionz for $23.5 million. Infusionz is a wholly owned subsidiary of Florida-headquartered Upexi.

Three cannabis stocks to watch are: Tilray (TLRY); Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) and Sundial Growers (SNDL).