News Americas, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Fri. Oct. 28, 2022: Invest Caribbean, the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, is inviting applications from qualified English-speaking Caribbean nationals in the region or its Diasporas, for the Impact Caribbean Cybersecurity Grant Program.

The Impact Caribbean Cybersecurity Grant is a partnership with The Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology, (ESIT), and offers successful applicants the opportunity to be certified in the field of cyber security with a globally industry recognized cyber security certification.

Those approved will have the opportunity to join the communities of (ISC)², CompTIA, and Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology, (ESIT), a premier online higher education technology platform.

The grant will subsidize the cost of certifications such as CISSP, (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) education and examination at ESIT. Applicants must be citizens of the English-speaking Caribbean and can be living in the territory or located globally. They must have a degree in IT or experience in the field.

Successful applicants will receive highly subsidized training and examination cost, allowing them to become equipped with the abilities and tools to design, implement and manage a cyber security infrastructure effectively. They will also become a member of the (ISC)² and ESIT communities, unlocking a broad array of exclusive resources, educational tools and peer-to-peer networking opportunities.

“It is critical to support the upskilling of ICT professionals in the territories we serve,” said Melanie Wynter, the managing director of Elizabeth Sloane. “Data protection and cybersecurity have been at the core of all our digital solutions, and we don’t have the needed personnel.”

“Invest Caribbean is delighted to join in partnership with the Elizabeth Sloane Institute of Technology to offer this grant to qualified English speaking Caribbean nationals in the region and its Diaspora,” said Felicia J. Persaud, ICN’s founder. “It is critical that the Caribbean, where cyber security incidents continue to rise, expands its own human capital pool to address this global threat.”

The goal of the grant program, according to ESIT, is “to help Caribbean governments, the military, intelligence, telecommunication, private sector and the financial sector, address cybersecurity risks and threats to data protection through self-paced ICT upskilling.” The application process can take up to three weeks.

Certification programs, such as CISSP, are the first credentialled in the field of information security to meet the stringent requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17024.

Applicants must complete the application HERE. Choose the C. Courtney Jackson scholarship when submitting the application.