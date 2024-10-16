News Americas, New York, NY, October 16, 2024: The United States has imposed sanctions on three Surinamese companies- Strong Roots Provider, Glazing Future Management, and Engen Management – due to their alleged trade links with the Iranian oil sector.

The sanctions, announced by Washington, come after the U.S. imposed measures on companies involved in Iran’s oil industry following the country’s attack on Israel on October 1, when approximately 180 missiles were fired at the Jewish state. Sanctions were also applied to companies in India, Malaysia, and Hong Kong for reportedly facilitating the sale and transport of Iranian oil.

These sanctions fall under the Stop Harboring Iranian Petroleum Act, part of the Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Fiscal Year 2024. The law targets foreign individuals and companies involved in the trade of oil and petroleum products from Iran and was delegated to the U.S. Departments of the Treasury and State for enforcement.

Washington stated that the three Surinamese companies function as commercial managers, arranging the transport of Iranian oil.

Suriname’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Albert Ramdin, said the government is gathering information on the matter. He added that while Suriname supports a peaceful resolution to the Middle East conflict, it does not take a position on the U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran. Ramdin noted, “This is a matter for the United States of America,” and that the affected companies would need to seek legal recourse in the U.S. if the sanctions impact their operations.

Authorities in Suriname confirmed that the companies are registered locally, but have not been approached by the firms regarding the sanctions. Ramdin said the government is investigating the operations of these companies, which media reports indicate are involved in maritime transport using ships that do not operate in Suriname but conduct business internationally.

“We want to know exactly what kind of goods are being shipped, where they are coming from, and where they are going,” Ramdin stated, adding that Suriname is working with U.S. authorities to obtain more information.

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said Washington “will not hesitate to take further measures to hold Iran accountable,” while National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized that the new sanctions aim to deprive Iran of financial resources that support its missile programs and terrorist groups.