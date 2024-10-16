News Americas, New York, NY, October 16, 2024: The Special Organised Crime Unit, (SOCU), of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), is recommending that “dozens” of charges be brought against embattled Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus, following an extensive investigation into alleged financial improprieties.

Guyana Assistant Police Commissioner Calvin Brutus.

According to a statement from the GPF on Wednesday, SOCU had earlier launched an inquiry into Brutus’ activities. At that time, based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), no criminal charges were recommended. However, a new probe was initiated following critical information received from the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

Brutus, who went on leave in July to allow the investigation to proceed, remained silent on allegations that he had deposited GUY$16.5 million (US$0.004 per Guyana dollar) into his Police Credit Union account on December 15, 2023. The funds were reportedly returned to him the following day, with the source claimed to be contributions related to a wedding.

The FIU, established under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, conducted a broader investigation into the case, receiving and analyzing suspicious transaction reports. The investigation was concluded on October 1, and all relevant files were submitted to the DPP for review and further action.

“SOCU recommended dozens of charges and now awaits legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions,” the GPF stated. The police also criticized a recent report by Stabroek News as “misleading,” refuting claims that SOCU had found no evidence of criminal activity.