News Americas, New York, NY, October 16, 2024: Legendary West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Elconn Lynwall Ambrose has added yet another accolade to his illustrious career, receiving an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus over the weekend.

Sir Curtly Ambrose was conferred an Honorary Doctorate of Laws by the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus. (Photo courtesy CWI Media)

The 61-year-old Antiguan cricket icon was honored for his significant contributions not only to West Indies cricket but to the wider sporting and cultural landscape of the Caribbean.

Renowned for his towering height, discipline, and exceptional skill, Sir Curtly claimed 630 wickets for the West Indies between 1988 and 2000, cementing his place as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history. His impact, both on and off the field, has left an enduring legacy in Caribbean sports.

Cricket West Indies President Dr. Kishore Shallow congratulated Sir Curtly on the achievement, calling it a “fitting tribute” to his extraordinary career and influence.

“On behalf of the entire West Indies cricket family, I extend our warmest congratulations to Sir Curtly Ambrose on this remarkable achievement,” Dr. Shallow said. “This Honorary Doctorate of Laws is a fitting recognition of his outstanding career and his broader contributions to society. Sir Curtly has been a true ambassador for our region, representing West Indian pride, discipline, and passion on the global cricket stage and beyond.”

Dr. Shallow also emphasized Sir Curtly’s lasting influence, noting, “He continues to inspire not only aspiring cricketers but all of us across the Caribbean. We celebrate this well-deserved honor and remain forever grateful for his indelible contributions to West Indies cricket and our region’s rich heritage.”

This latest honor further solidifies Sir Curtly Ambrose’s legacy as both a sporting legend and a cultural icon throughout the Caribbean.

Standing at 6 feet 7 inches, Ambrose’s height, combined with his pace and accuracy, made him a formidable force in cricket. He played 98 Test matches for the West Indies and was often ranked as the world’s best bowler during his career.

Initially more interested in basketball, Ambrose took up cricket later in life but quickly made an impact, debuting for the West Indies in 1988. Known for his devastating bowling spells, including taking 7 wickets for 1 run against Australia in 1993 and 6 for 24 against England in 1994, he became a match-winner for the team. Despite injuries in his later years, he continued to perform consistently until his retirement in 2000.

Ambrose was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1992 and later inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. Post-retirement, he has pursued a career in music as a bass guitarist in a reggae band.