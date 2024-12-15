Empty lamb pieces into a bowl and sprinkle 1 tsp salt and 1 tbsp vinegar.

Add water and wash meat thoroughly. Rinse and add the 1 tbsp of white rum.

Add sprigs of thyme, ginger, half of the chopped onion and half of the chopped garlic.

Heat the olive in a Pressure Cooker, Dutch Pot or Guyanese Kaharee if you have one, until it is hot.

Add seasoned meat and let the liquid or water runoff.

While meat is on the stove, add the rest of the onion, garlic and pepper to a chopper or blender and blend. Add the curry power, garam masala, cumin and turmeric to the seasoned mixture and mix well.

Take meat out of pot as bottom starts to brown.

Add second tbsp of oil.

Once hot, add the curry/season mixture.

Return meat to pot and add potatoes and coat with the curry mixture.

Lower heat and let the curry fry in to the meat and potatoes.

Add a little of the water at a time slowly as the meat and curry mixture continues to fry in. Then add the rest of the water and salt to taste and begin pressuring or boiling until meat and potatoes are tender and curry sauce has thickened.

Serve with white rice, rice and peas, roti or dhal puri.