News Americas, NEW YORK, NY: As Christmas approaches, nothing embodies the festive spirit like a traditional Caribbean dessert. Christmas Plum Pudding with Butter Rum Sauce is a decadent and flavorful dish that’s perfect for your holiday celebrations. With its rich blend of fruits, spices, and a touch of rum, this pudding is a culinary tradition that brings warmth and joy to any gathering. Paired with a luscious butter rum sauce, it’s a dessert to remember!

Here’s how you can make Christmas Plum Pudding with Butter Rum Sauce thanks to Caribbean Beat.

Christmas Plum Pudding Christmas Plum Pudding with Butter Rum Sauce is a classic Caribbean holiday dessert. Made with raisins, currants, orange or lime rind, breadcrumbs, spices, rum, and more, the pudding is steamed for several hours to achieve a rich, moist texture. Once prepared, it is flambéed with warm rum or brandy for a festive presentation. Served with a chilled butter rum sauce made from creamed butter, icing sugar, and aged rum or cognac, this dessert is an indulgent treat for the holiday season. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 30 minutes mins Cook Time 4 hours hrs Course Dessert Cuisine #caribbean Servings 6 People Ingredients 8 oz. raisins

8 oz. currants

2 oz. orange/lime rind

4 oz. softened butter

1 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups breadcrumbs

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

3 eggs

1/2 teaspoon almond essence

1 cup rum Butter Rum Sauce 1/4 cup butter or margarine

1 cup icing sugar

4 tablespoons aged rum or cognac Instructions Put fruit in bowl and add breadcrumbs and spices; mix well.

Cream the butter and gradually beat in eggs, essence and rum.

Stir mixture into the dry ingredients then add sifted flour, baking powder and salt, and stir again.

Pour mixture into a greased pudding-bowl and cover with two layers of greaseproof paper and a layer of aluminum foil.

Steam for three to four hours in a large saucepan (double boiler) with boiling water.

Top up with extra water if necessary.

Turn pudding out into a heated serving dish, pour warm brandy or rum over the pudding and immediately set alight, then serve with butter rum sauce on the side. Butter Rum Sauce Cream together butter or margarine and icing sugar until light and creamy, then beat in brandy.

Chill well and serve with plum pudding. Keyword Christmas Plum Pudding

Christmas Plum Pudding with Butter Rum Sauce is more than just a dessert—it’s a celebration of Caribbean holiday traditions and flavors. Whether you’re continuing a cherished family custom or trying something new, this pudding is sure to be a highlight of your festive table. Serve it with pride, share it with loved ones, and savor the spirit of Christmas in every bite.

Bon Appetite

