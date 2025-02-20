News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: A new upscale Caribbean dining experience is arriving in Annapolis, Maryland, with the opening of Rumhouse in the city’s Eastport neighborhood. The restaurant is helmed by acclaimed Trinidadian chef Natasha de Bourg, known for her role on Bravo TV’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht and her work in some of the world’s top kitchens, including the three-Michelin-starred Mirazur in France.

Famed Trinidadian chef Natasha de Bourg to head Rumhouse

Blending Caribbean flavors with global influences, the menu features dishes such as doubles, a Trinidadian favorite with fried flatbreads and curried chickpeas, and a Venezuelan-inspired crab cake served with guasacaca, a vibrant avocado-based sauce. Guests can also enjoy a six-course tasting menu on Fridays and Saturdays, which changes weekly and is available by reservation.

Rumhouse offers an extensive selection of premium rums from Jamaica, Barbados, Mexico, and Trinidad, alongside handcrafted cocktails like the Madame Coco, made with clarified milk punch and housemade lemongrass rum.

The restaurant is the vision of Dr. Coryse Brathwaite Zebovitz, a Trinidadian-born OB-GYN, and her husband, Dr. Edward Zebovitz, an oral surgeon. Their goal is to create a warm and welcoming space that celebrates Caribbean culture and cuisine. Their son, Jonathan Dean, will serve as director of hospitality.

Located at 422 6th St. near the Eastport side of the Spa Creek Bridge, Rumhouse will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations are recommended and can be made at rumhouseannapolis.com. Guests can also follow @rumhouseannapolis on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

Chef Natasha’s exceptional work has earned her the opportunity to cook for dignitaries, celebrities, and monarchs. She gained international recognition as the chef on Season 2 of Bravo TV’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht, streaming on Peacock and Bravo, and has appeared four times on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

A trailblazer in Caribbean culinary history, she was the first Caribbean and first female Caribbean student at César Ritz Colleges Switzerland to simultaneously serve as culinary president, health ambassador, and resident ambassador. Chef Natasha holds degrees in Culinary Arts from Derby University, International Business from César Ritz College, and Hospitality & Tourism from Tobago Hospitality & Tourism Institute.

Furthering her expertise, she studied mixology under Colin Peter Field, named the world’s best bartender by Forbes, at the Ritz Paris. Currently, Chef Natasha is pursuing Culinary Psychology at Harvard Extension School while serving as the Founder and President of the Trinidad Culinary Association.