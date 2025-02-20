News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: A Jamaican fugitive wanted for a shooting in his home country has been arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, (ICE) in New Haven, Connecticut, and deported to Jamaica.

Leroy Neville White, 30, was taken into custody and turned over to Jamaican authorities on January 30 after completing a criminal sentence in Connecticut.

According to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations, White was arrested in Connecticut on December 26, 2023, for first-degree threatening with intent to terrorize. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, with one year to serve and three years of probation.

“Leroy Neville White attempted to flee justice in his home country and take refuge in the United States. He then continued to break the law in Connecticut,” said ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston Acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde. “White is a violent criminal and presented a significant threat to the residents of our neighborhoods. ICE will not tolerate such a threat. We will continue to arrest and remove egregious alien offenders from New England.”

ICE officers arrested White on December 26, 2024, at Hartford Correctional Center upon the completion of his state sentence. He was then processed for removal and deported back to Jamaica.