News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: Dominica has welcomed its second nonstop U.S. carrier with the launch of United Airlines’ direct service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Douglas-Charles Airport. The new route, which began on February 15, enhances accessibility to the Caribbean destination known as the “Nature Island.”
The weekly Saturday flight departs Newark at 9:10 a.m., arriving in Dominica at 2:39 p.m. local time. Return flights leave Dominica at 3:45 p.m., landing in Newark at 7:51 p.m. The route is operated using a Boeing 737-700 aircraft.
To mark the inaugural flight, celebrations were held at both airports, including a gate event in Newark and a ceremonial water cannon salute upon arrival in Dominica.
The launch follows recent upgrades at Douglas-Charles Airport, including a runway expansion, grooving, and terminal improvements to support increased capacity and operational efficiency.
Denise Charles-Pemberton, Dominica’s tourism minister, highlighted the significance of the new service, emphasizing the island’s appeal as a premier eco-tourism and wellness destination featuring volcanic landscapes, lush forests, waterfalls, and world-class diving.
With its rich cultural heritage, vibrant festivals, and adventure opportunities like hiking and sea kayaking, Dominica continues to position itself as a must-visit destination in the Caribbean.