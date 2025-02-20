News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: Dominica has welcomed its second nonstop U.S. carrier with the launch of United Airlines’ direct service from Newark Liberty International Airport to Douglas-Charles Airport. The new route, which began on February 15, enhances accessibility to the Caribbean destination known as the “Nature Island.”

Jacko Steps to Layou River, Dominica is in the Windwards Island chain.

The weekly Saturday flight departs Newark at 9:10 a.m., arriving in Dominica at 2:39 p.m. local time. Return flights leave Dominica at 3:45 p.m., landing in Newark at 7:51 p.m. The route is operated using a Boeing 737-700 aircraft.

To mark the inaugural flight, celebrations were held at both airports, including a gate event in Newark and a ceremonial water cannon salute upon arrival in Dominica.

The launch follows recent upgrades at Douglas-Charles Airport, including a runway expansion, grooving, and terminal improvements to support increased capacity and operational efficiency.

Denise Charles-Pemberton, Dominica’s tourism minister, highlighted the significance of the new service, emphasizing the island’s appeal as a premier eco-tourism and wellness destination featuring volcanic landscapes, lush forests, waterfalls, and world-class diving.

With its rich cultural heritage, vibrant festivals, and adventure opportunities like hiking and sea kayaking, Dominica continues to position itself as a must-visit destination in the Caribbean.