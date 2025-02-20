News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: Haitian authorities have issued more than a dozen arrest warrants for individuals accused of supporting gangs responsible for deadly attacks in the once-peaceful community of Kenscoff, near the capital, Port-au-Prince.

A motorcycle driver passes through an empty street due to clashes between police and gangs in the Delmas district in Port-au-Prince on February 13, 2025. Haiti’s capital could become overrun by criminal gangs if the international community does not step up aid to a UN-backed security mission there, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a January 2025 report. (Photo by CLARENS SIFFROY/AFP via Getty Images)

The violence, which has lasted for three weeks, has claimed dozens of lives, including three police officers and one soldier, according to police spokesman Lionel Lazarre. Among the suspects facing charges of plotting against the government and backing gangs are former Senator Nenel Cassy and former Kenscoff legislator Alfredo Antoine.

A local human rights organization, the Cooperative for Peace and Development, has called for the establishment of an international criminal tribunal to prosecute those responsible for the ongoing violence, which has killed thousands, including children, across Haiti in recent years. One of the latest victims was a two-month-old baby.

Haitian police have intensified operations against gangs, with Lazarre confirming that “a lot” of gang members have been killed. However, he acknowledged the challenges in accessing gang-controlled areas.

Gangs now control approximately 85% of Port-au-Prince and have expanded their attacks on previously secure communities, further deepening the crisis. In 2024 alone, more than 5,600 people were killed due to gang violence, and over a million have been displaced in recent years, according to the United Nations.