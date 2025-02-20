News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: Western Union has suspended money transfers to Cuba following the U.S. State Department’s decision to reinstate sanctions on Cuban military-run businesses. The move is already impacting Cuban American families who rely on remittances to support relatives on the island.

For South Florida resident Carolina Yarini, the decision is deeply personal. She regularly sends money to her aunts in Cuba, who depend on at least $100 per month for basic necessities. “I feel bad for me and I feel bad for everybody else that sends money to their family,” she said. Despite the financial strain, Yarini supports the policy, believing it could help bring political change to Cuba.

The sanctions, reinstated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reverse a policy under former President Joe Biden that had eased restrictions. Among the affected entities is FINCIMEX, the Havana-based financial company responsible for processing remittances.

Orlando Gutierrez, leader of the Assembly of the Cuban Resistance, a South Florida-based anti-communist organization, welcomed the decision, arguing that restricting money flow to the Cuban government weakens the regime. “The weaker that regime is, the stronger the Cuban people will be in regaining their freedom,” he said.

Western Union confirmed its compliance with the new regulations in a statement, noting that it will follow all U.S. laws regarding the updated Cuba Restricted List.

While many Cuban Americans are concerned about the hardship the suspension may cause for families, others believe the restrictions are necessary to curb the government’s economic control. The policy shift has sparked mixed reactions, reflecting the ongoing debate over the best approach to supporting both Cuban citizens and efforts for political change.