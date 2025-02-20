News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: The St. Maarten Heineken Regatta is set to celebrate its 45th anniversary in grand style, blending world-class sailing with an electrifying entertainment lineup featuring reggae legends The Wailers.

The Wailers

As part of the milestone event, The Wailers will headline the final night of the regatta on Sunday, March 9, 2025, delivering an unforgettable performance to close out four days of thrilling races and high-energy festivities. The band’s set will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic Natural Mystic album, featuring hits like Natural Mystic, Positive Vibration, and Roots, Rock, Reggae, alongside new music from their latest album Evolution.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to mark 45 years of ‘Serious Fun!’ than with the legendary sounds of The Wailers,” said Cary Byerley, Regatta Chair. “Their timeless music and uplifting energy perfectly capture the spirit of the Regatta, and we’re thrilled to welcome them to St. Maarten.”

The regatta, running from March 6-9, 2025, will offer a unique mix of top-tier yacht racing and vibrant island entertainment. Daily prize-giving ceremonies will kick off at 6 PM at the Port de Plaisance Regatta Village, followed by performances from regional stars like Tamillia, King James, Orange Grove, Trilla-G, and Alison Hinds. The four-day event is free and open to the public, inviting visitors to enjoy the best of sailing by day and legendary parties by night.

Beyond the music, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta remains one of the premier sailing events in the Caribbean, with over 100 boats competing in various classes, including dueling 76-ft Maxi race boats, a fleet of over 20 Sunsail bareboats, and the high-performance Diam 24s.

For 45 years, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta has been more than just a sailing competition – it’s a celebration of culture, music, and the vibrant spirit of the island. With The Wailers headlining the grand finale, this year’s event promises to be one for the history books.

For more information and bookings, visit www.heinekenregatta.com.