News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: Elon Musk may fast becoming one of the most disliked men in the world among liberals, but The Bahamas is celebrating Musk’s company SpaceX as it officially allowed them to make history as the first international destination to welcome a SpaceX Falcon 9 booster landing.

At approximately 6:29 PM ET on February 18, the reusable rocket from SpaceX successfully touched down on an autonomous droneship off the coast of The Exumas, marking a monumental moment for both space exploration and Bahamian tourism.

This historic achievement is just the beginning. SpaceX reportedly will make 19 more landings in The Bahamas, solidifying the country’s role in the future of space tourism and STEM education.

A New Era for The Bahamas

A delegation of Bahamian officials, led by Prime Minister Phillip E. Davis and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Chester Cooper, gathered at Cape Eleuthera Resort and Marina to witness the event firsthand. The successful landing not only highlights the growing global interest in space travel but also showcases The Bahamas as a hub for innovation, tourism, and scientific advancement.

“This historic feat positions our nation as a global leader in space tourism and technological progress,” said Prime Minister Davis. “Yesterday’s rocket landing reaffirmed that The Bahamas is not just a destination of beauty, but also of limitless possibilities in exploration and discovery.”

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper echoed the sentiment, calling the event a “launchpad for Bahamian tourism, economic growth, and education.” He added, “Space tourism is here. Innovation is here. The future is here in The Bahamas.”

International Collaboration & STEM Advancement

The event was also attended by former NASA scientist and STEMBoard Founder & CEO Aisha Bowe, whose work has been instrumental in establishing space protocols in The Bahamas. SpaceX has committed to donating $1 million to the University of The Bahamas to advance STEM education, inspiring young Bahamians to pursue careers in science and technology.

A New Frontier in Space Tourism

With the success of this first landing and 19 more planned, The Bahamas is poised to become a premier destination for space tourism. The partnership with SpaceX not only elevates the nation’s status in aerospace innovation but also opens new doors for economic growth, job creation, and technological development.

As the world watched this groundbreaking event unfold, The Bahamas has officially staked its claim as a leader in space exploration and futuristic travel experiences—blending natural beauty with cutting-edge innovation.