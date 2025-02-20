News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: A high-level probe into the missing $12 million investment of Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has revealed that a significant portion of his funds never made it into his account at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL).

Jamaican Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, seen here during a photo session as he launches a new brand of electric scooters named “Bolt” in Paris, on May 15, 2019, has lost millions to fraud in Jamaica.

According to Nationwide News Network (NNN), forensic investigators – including UK-based Kroll Associates – discovered that Bolt’s principal investment was stolen before ever reaching SSL, exposing a deeper level of fraud than previously suspected.

Reports indicate that Bolt’s management team was deceived with falsified invoices and account statements, allegedly sent by Jean-Ann Panton, the former SSL employee now facing multiple fraud charges. These fabricated documents misled Bolt’s team into believing that his investment was secure and growing, when in reality, the funds had been siphoned off before being deposited into an SSL account.

The revelation casts doubt on Bolt’s chances of recovering his money, as investigators now question the full extent of the scheme and the likelihood of restitution.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is still awaiting further documentation from the Financial Investigations Division (FID) to determine whether additional individuals from SSL will face criminal charges. These documents are expected to provide crucial evidence in assessing the depth of the fraud and identifying other possible perpetrators.

Jean-Ann Panton, who has allegedly confessed to orchestrating fraudulent activities at SSL for years, remains before the court. Following the scandal, Bolt dismissed a member of his management team who was responsible for overseeing his SSL investments.

In a recent appearance on the podcast ‘The Fix’, Bolt voiced his frustration with the slow progress of the investigation, urging the Jamaican Government to take greater action in facilitating the return of his missing funds.

With these latest findings, Bolt’s fight to reclaim his stolen millions remains uncertain, as authorities and investigators continue to unravel the full scope of the fraud.