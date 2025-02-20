News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil has unveiled plans to expand natural gas production and supply in the South American CARICOM nation of Guyana, responding to the government’s push for more gas to power onshore energy and petrochemical projects.

The ExxonMobil Guyana offices at 86 Duke Street in Georgetown, Guyana. Photographer: Jose A. Alvarado Jr./Bloomberg via Getty Images

Announced at the Guyana Energy Conference in Georgetown, the Wales Gas Vision aims to support industrial growth by delivering gas through a $1 billion pipeline completed last year. Exxon’s Guyana head, Alistair Routledge, outlined the initiative, which will supply gas for power generation and petrochemical production.

The Guyana government will receive a portion of the gas from Exxon’s Stabroek Block, while U.S.-based Fulcrum LNG will develop an offshore gas processing and liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility.

According to Guyana Energy Minister Vickram Bharrat, Exxon may construct additional pipelines to transport profit gas—the government’s share – to Fulcrum LNG’s plant. The facility will enable LNG exports and gas supply to Berbice for fertilizer and alumina production.

While total investment figures remain undisclosed, Bharrat emphasized that Guyana has sufficient gas resources for commercial projects. The country is set to launch a national gas strategy this year as it moves toward a diversified energy mix.

Exxon, alongside partners Hess Corporation and China’s CNOOC, is expected to ramp up gas output through upcoming projects, including Longtail, which could produce 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas. A final investment decision on Longtail is expected in 2026.

Routledge reaffirmed Exxon’s commitment, stating the company is “ready to deliver gas” to shore. Meanwhile, the group’s fourth floating oil production facility, built by SBM Offshore, is set to begin operations in the third quarter of 2025.

With natural gas emerging as a key component of Guyana’s energy future, these developments are expected to drive economic growth, expand industrial capabilities, and establish the country as a regional energy powerhouse.