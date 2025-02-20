News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: Shenseea and Vybz Kartel took center stage at the 2025 MOBO Awards, with Shenseea securing her second Best Caribbean Music Act award and Vybz Kartel making a surprise appearance to accept the MOBO Impact Award in person.

The awards ceremony, held in Newcastle, UK, saw Shenseea triumph over Skillibeng, Popcaan, Spice, YG Marley, and last year’s winner Valiant in the Caribbean music category. This marks her second win, following her 2021 victory.

However, the highlight of the evening was the moment dancehall legend Vybz Kartel appeared on stage to accept his MOBO Impact Award, accompanied by his son, Likkle Vybz, and fiancée, Sidem. The award was presented by dancehall queen Spice, who also made her MOBO Awards debut with a high-energy performance of her hit “So Mi Like It.”

Vybz Kartel performs during the MOBO Awards 2025 at the Utilita Arena on February 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

MOBO Founder & CEO Kanya King CBE praised Kartel’s influence, stating, “Vybz Kartel’s impact on music is immeasurable. His influence extends beyond the world of dancehall, in which he is a musical giant.”

Kartel also did a short performance.

The night ended with Spice’s electrifying performance, which set the stage for Vybz Kartel’s 90-second medley, rocking the audience with his signature sound. It was her first MOBO performance.

See it here

Founded in 1996, the MOBO Awards celebrate Black-origin music across genres including Hip Hop, Grime, R&B, Reggae, Jazz, Gospel, and Afrobeats. Over the years, MOBO has played a key role in recognizing and supporting exceptional talent, both in the UK and internationally.