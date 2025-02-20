News Americas, New York, NY, February 19, 2025: Hilton is set to expand its presence in the Caribbean with two highly anticipated hotel openings in 2025, offering travelers luxury, lifestyle, and budget-friendly options across the region.

The Hampton Inn in St. Thomas is set to open soon.

In the first half of the year, Hilton will debut Zemi Miches All-Inclusive Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton in the Dominican Republic this June, followed by the opening of Hampton Inn by Hilton St. Thomas, marking Hilton’s entry into the U.S. Virgin Islands this quarter.

The Hampton by Hilton St. Thomas is set to make history as the first new hotel development in the U.S. Virgin Islands in over 30 years. Developed by Shaun Miller of Haven Development, the hotel marks both Hilton’s first focused-service property in the area and Hotel Equities’ debut in the Caribbean and Latin America under its Trust Hospitality division.

Designed to blend seamlessly with Charlotte Amalie’s Danish colonial architecture, the 126-room hotel will cater to both business and leisure travelers.

Additionally, Hilton has over 25 lifestyle hotels planned across 10 countries and territories, including Trinidad & Tobago, catering to travelers seeking authentic and culturally immersive experiences. Hilton is also growing its flagship and focused-service brands, with notable upcoming openings such as Hilton Georgetown and DoubleTree by Hilton in Guyana in 2027, marking the brand’s debut in the country.

As Hilton expands across the Caribbean and Latin America, travelers can look forward to new luxury escapes, all-inclusive resorts, and budget-friendly options, reinforcing the company’s commitment to meeting diverse traveler demands in the region.