News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. Feb. 20, 2024: The League of United Latin American Citizens, (LULAC) has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic death of 11-year-old Jocelynn Rojo Carranza, a young Latina girl whose passing has sent shockwaves through the community in Gainesville, Texas, and across the nation. Jocelynn’s mother revealed that her daughter endured relentless bullying due to her family’s immigration status – bullying that school officials allegedly knew about but failed to stop or even inform her family about.

11-year-old Jocelynn Rojo Carranza committed suicide after being bullied.

Jocelynn passed away on February 8, just five days after her mother found her unresponsive at their home. Her funeral was held on Wednesday, marking a heartbreaking farewell to a child whose life was cut short. LULAC, the nation’s largest and oldest Hispanic civil rights organization, is demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jocelynn’s death and accountability for those who failed to protect her.

Call for Justice and Accountability

“Our hearts break for Jocelynn’s family. No child should ever feel so isolated, so tormented, that they believe their only escape is to take their own life,” said Roman Palomares, LULAC National President and Chairman of the Board. “We demand that the authorities fully investigate what led to this tragedy, including the bullying allegations, and hold accountable any adults who failed to act. As mandated reporters, school officials had a duty to protect Jocelynn, and if they did nothing, they should face criminal charges.”

Jocelynn’s mother, Marbella Carranza, told local media that she was unaware of the bullying her daughter faced at Gainesville Intermediate School. She only learned that Jocelynn had been receiving school counseling after speaking with investigators. “The school was aware of it all, but they never told me what was happening with my daughter,” she said.

According to reports, other students taunted Jocelynn, telling her that immigration authorities would take her parents away and leave her alone. The Gainesville Independent School District (GISD) has not confirmed whether it was aware of these incidents but stated that it takes bullying seriously and has policies in place to address such issues.

LULAC Demands Stronger Protections for Students

LULAC is calling for GISD and law enforcement officials to release the full findings of their investigations and implement stronger measures to prevent bullying and discrimination in schools. The organization is also urging Texas lawmakers to pass stricter policies requiring schools to promptly notify parents when a child reports being bullied.

“The bullying that drove Jocelynn to this unthinkable act is part of a larger, ugly reality: racial hate speech and discrimination are poisoning our schools and communities,” said Ana Coca, LULAC National Vice President for Youth. “We cannot allow another innocent child to die because of words and actions rooted in ignorance and hate. We call upon all Americans to stand together and demand an end to the racism and xenophobia that continue to inflict deep harm on Latino families.”

As investigations continue, Jocelynn’s family and community are left grappling with the painful loss of a bright young girl who should have had a future full of possibilities. LULAC has pledged to stand with her family and fight for justice in her name, pushing for systemic changes to ensure that no child has to endure the suffering she faced. Jessi Noble, a mother of an 11-year-old White student who attended school with Jocelynn revealed to CNN that her daughter began coming home in tears three weeks ago, distressed over the taunting and fear-mongering directed at her Hispanic friends. According to Noble, students at the school were telling Hispanic classmates that ICE was coming for them and that they would be deported.

Noble was shocked that her daughter even knew about ICE, as deportation was not a topic discussed at home. She recalled her daughter sharing comments like, “I’m gonna call ICE on your family. You’re gonna get deported.” The mother expressed sadness that young children were experiencing such fear over an issue they should not have to worry about.

A National Call to Action

This tragedy has ignited conversations about the urgent need for schools to take stronger action against bullying, particularly when it involves racial or immigration-related discrimination. Advocates are calling on school districts nationwide to improve transparency with parents, enforce zero-tolerance bullying policies, and prioritize the mental health and well-being of all students.

Jocelynn’s story is a heartbreaking reminder that words have consequences, and inaction can be deadly. Her family, LULAC, and concerned citizens across the country are now demanding justice – and change – to protect vulnerable children from suffering in silence.