News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Feb. 21, 2025: As Team Jamaica Bickle, (TJB), approaches its 31st year of service at the Penn Relays, preparations are in full swing for another successful year of supporting Caribbean athletes. Founded by Jamaican immigrant advocate Irwine Clare, O.D., the non-profit continues its mission of providing vital assistance to athletes and coaches competing in Philadelphia.

The countdown is on to another Labor of Love gala from Team Jamaica Bickle. (TJB image)

To support its efforts, TJB will host the 2025 “Black Tie Gowns & Sneakers” 3.1 Labor of Love Gala Fundraising Luncheon on Sunday, April 13, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York, starting at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $200 per seat, with early bird tickets available for $175 until February 28th.

The gala promises entertainment, awards, special guests, and surprises, all under the theme “Our Athletes, Our Ambassadors.” Clare emphasized TJB’s ongoing commitment to athlete welfare, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for all delegations. “The core of our efforts has and continues to be the welfare of our athletes,” said Clare.

For tickets and updates, visit teamjamaicabickle.com.

The 2025 Penn Relays will take place from April 24-26 in Philadelphia.