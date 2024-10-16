News Americas, New York, NY, October 16, 2024: Antigua-based LIAT (2020) Limited has confirmed that its ownership and operations remain unaffected by the recent indictment of Dr. Allen Onyema, CEO of Nigeria-based Air Peace Limited, by U.S. law enforcement authorities.

Onyema was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, with obstruction of justice for submitting false documents to halt an investigation into earlier charges of bank fraud and money laundering. Along with Onyema, Air Peace’s chief of administration and finance, Ejiroghene Eghagha, was also charged for participating in the obstruction and earlier bank fraud.

In a statement addressing recent speculations, LIAT (2020) Limited emphasized that the charges against Onyema have no impact on the company’s ownership or operations. The regional airline clarified that it is a joint venture between the Government of Antigua and Barbuda (GOAB) and Air Peace Caribbean Limited (APCL), a locally incorporated company. The GOAB holds 30% of the shares, while APCL owns 70%.

The statement further stressed that APCL is entirely separate from Air Peace Nigeria Ltd. and that Onyema holds no shares, directorship, or involvement in either APCL or LIAT (2020) Ltd. “We emphasize that Mr. Onyema has no ownership stake in LIAT (2020) Ltd, and such claims are completely unfounded,” the company reiterated.

LIAT (2020) assured its stakeholders that its commitment to providing reliable flight services across the Caribbean remains strong, unaffected by the ongoing legal issues involving Onyema.

Meanwhile, Air Peace Limited issued a statement on its official X platform, asserting that both Onyema and Eghagha remain innocent of the charges. The airline confirmed that the legal process stems from older accusations of financial misconduct and assured its customers that its operations would continue unaffected.