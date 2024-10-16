News Americas, New York, NY, October 16, 2024: Residents of Martinique will remain under a night-time curfew until October 21, as authorities attempt to protect the French overseas territory from renewed unrest sparked by soaring food prices. The decision follows violent protests last week, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to nearly 30 police officers.

Members of the French union CGT Martinique (General Confederation of Labour) perform a go slow operation on the ring road leading to the airport in Fort-de-France, in the French Caribbean island of Martinique, on October 15, 2024, amid riots over rising prices. Authorities in the French Caribbean island of Martinique plan to ban protests and declare a curfew after riots over spiralling prices that left one person shot dead, 26 officers injured and stores looted, a source in the administration told AFP. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP) (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The French Caribbean island, home to 350,000 people, has been grappling with weeks of protests over the high cost of living, with food prices reported to be 40% higher than in mainland France. Demonstrations escalated into riots last week, with protesters looting shops, setting up burning barricades, and clashing with law enforcement.

This photo taken on October 15, 2024, shows a sign on which a graffiti reads “high cost of life” (“Vie Chere”) next to the wreckage of a burnt car in Le Lamentin near Fort-de-France in the French Caribbean island of Martinique, amid riots over rising prices. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

The curfew, initially imposed from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM, has been extended in an “exceptional measure” to safeguard both people and property, according to a statement from the prefecture of Martinique.

While unrest has subsided over the past 48 hours with no major incidents reported, the situation remains tense. Primary and secondary school students are expected to gradually return to class starting Tuesday, education officials announced.

The protests, which began in early September, were organized by the Assembly for the Protection of Afro-Caribbean Peoples and Resources (RPPRAC), calling for food prices in Martinique to be aligned with those in mainland France. Although the government has held several meetings with activists and retailers to explore ways to reduce prices, negotiations have stalled. Martinique’s governing body president, Serge Letchimy, said no further talks would be held due to the lack of a “new concrete and viable proposal.”

RPPRAC leader Rodrigue Petitot expressed the activists’ readiness to continue protesting, stating, “We are a people legitimately demanding the right to access food at respectable prices, and all we have been given so far is repression.”