News Americas, Nassau, Mon. Oct. 21, 2024: German aircraft manufacturer, Deutsche Aircraft, will attend this year’s ALTA AGM & Airline Leaders Forum in Nassau, Bahamas to share further insights about the new D328eco. This commercial aviation conference is a leading forum for industry leaders and government representatives to discuss current challenges and promising solutions for aviation in Latin America.

Regional aviation in South America and the Caribbean is expanding considerably, fuelled by robust GDP growth, a significant increase in tourism activity and the emerging middle class. This has created a crucial need for a reliable and efficient regional air transportation solution that can connect remote areas across diverse geographical landscapes.

The D328eco is uniquely positioned to meet all these requirements with its 40-seat capacity, outstanding operational efficiency and flexible operational configuration. This next-generation turboprop is the right aircraft to fulfil the demands of the regional aviation market, allowing operators to establish new routes and support the continued expansion of airports and infrastructure.

The high-performing solution for regional aviation in Latin America

Regional aviation plays a pivotal role in boosting tourism, stimulating local economies and strengthening regional development. Tourism is one of the key markets in the region, with more than 117 million international tourists visiting Latin America in 2023 (a 12% increase from 2022). To maximise on this potential, regional airlines need to offer efficient and accessible transportation services, expand their network connectivity and prioritise passenger experience.

The turboprop from Deutsche Aircraft sets the bar for performance and efficiency in its class, making it a perfect match for this developing regional market. With a nominal range of 600NM, a high service ceiling of 30,000ft, a top speed of 324KTS and a climb rate of 2,355ft, the D328eco can handle the wide-ranging landscapes across this continent. Combined with its unpaved runway and 800m STOL capabilities, it is ideal for serving smaller, remote airports across the region.

The D328eco has elevated the concept of comfort with its contemporary cabin layout, which includes a spacious stand-up aisle. Passengers will enjoy plenty of room, including generous overhead bins for their belongings. Its modular galley can be tailored for both hot and cold service, ensuring that all passenger requirements are satisfied.

A path to profitability

Regional aviation in Latin America and Caribbean is crucial for connecting remote areas and providing essential transportation services. Served by numerous smaller carriers, the 30–50-seater aircraft market presents significant opportunities for growth and profitability.

The D328eco from Deutsche Aircraft sets new standards for operating economics, offering up to 50% improvement in operating costs compared to similar sized aircraft.

Versatility for any mission

The aircraft’s versatile payload capacity and ability to operate in extreme hot-and-high conditions and high -altitude runways, make it ideal for navigating the mountainous terrain and vast territories of Latin America under the toughest conditions.

Multi-role aircraft plays a vital role in addressing the diverse challenges faced by countries in the region. The adaptability and robustness of the D328eco allows it to be modified for different missions as required, offering remarkable operational flexibility and the capacity to adapt to a variety of special mission requirements, from emergency response and humanitarian aid to cargo, border patrol and ISR missions.

Talk to our team at the ATLA AGM

Curious about this state-of-the-art turboprop? Nils Heuer, Sales Director at Deutsche Aircraft, will be available to connect with potential operators and discuss how the D328eco represents the future of regional air travel in Latin America and the Caribbean.