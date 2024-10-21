News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. October 21, 2024: A Caribbean-born man is among 50 men accused in a disturbing case in France, where a woman was allegedly drugged and raped by dozens of men over nearly a decade.

Defendant Gisele Pelicot (C) and her lawyers Antoine Camus (L) and Stephane Babonneau (R) leave the courtroom during a break in the trial of her ex-husband, along with 49 other accused, for drugging her and enlisting dozens of strangers, including a Caribbean immigrant, to rape her for nearly ten years, on October 16, 2024 in Avignon. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Joan Kwai, 26, originally from French Guiana, is on trial as part of a group of men charged with sexually assaulting Gisele Pelicot, 71, after being invited to her home by her husband, Dominique Pelicot.

The case has captivated global attention due to the horrific nature of the crimes. According to court testimony, Dominique Pelicot, a retired electrician, drugged his unsuspecting wife between 2011 and 2020, allowing other men to rape her while she was unconscious. Kwai, who moved to France at the age of 16, first visited the home on the day his daughter was born in 2019. He admitted to visiting a second time and admitted to planning a third visit, which was canceled.

Prosecutors revealed that Kwai initially claimed he did not question whether Mrs. Pelicot had consented but later admitted that she was unconscious and that it was rape. Kwai, described as having depressive tendencies, is the first of the accused to give testimony in the trial.

Mrs. Pelicot has waived her anonymity to become a symbol of strength for rape survivors in France. She has bravely faced the courtroom proceedings in Avignon, where she is often met with applause from supporters.

The trial involves a total of 50 men, divided into smaller groups to manage court proceedings. Fourteen of the accused have admitted their involvement, while the rest, including men from various professions, deny the charges and claim they were deceived by Dominique Pelicot.

Dominique Pelicot was arrested in September 2020 after being caught filming women without their consent in a supermarket. A search of his home revealed thousands of incriminating photos and videos. In addition to this case, Pelicot faces charges for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old estate agent in Paris in 1991.

The trial is expected to run until December, with heightened security due to public outrage and tensions surrounding the case.