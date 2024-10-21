News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. October 21, 2024: Caribbean immigrant and federal Judge Tanya Chutkan made headlines again on Friday, October 18th, when she ordered the release of over 1,800 pages of heavily redacted evidence linked to the case against former President Donald J. Trump. The materials were released despite objections from Trump’s legal team, who argued that making any information public ahead of the election would amount to interference.

Caribbean immigrant Judge Tanya Chutkan

“If the court withheld information that the public otherwise had a right to access solely because of the potential political consequences of releasing it, that withholding could itself constitute – or appear to be – election interference,” Judge Chutkan wrote in her October 17th ruling.

The evidence, tied to federal prosecutors’ claims that Trump sought to overturn the 2020 election, included a four-part appendix submitted by special counsel Jack Smith. Although much of the document remains redacted, Judge Chutkan defended the release, stating that withholding it could be seen as a form of election interference itself.

Trump has since reacted strongly, labeling Judge Chutkan, who was born in Jamaica, as “the most evil person” and accusing her of contributing to election interference by releasing the evidence. He criticized the decision during a podcast appearance, claiming the move was politically motivated and comparing the treatment of Capitol rioters to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

The newly released evidence mostly includes material already public, such as parts of former Vice President Mike Pence’s statements about not overturning the election results. While these documents do not appear to introduce major new allegations, they offer additional context to the case.

Judge Chutkan’s decision follows the Supreme Court’s July ruling that certain actions by a president may be protected under immunity. The court tasked Judge Chutkan with determining what evidence remains admissible, with Trump’s team set to respond by November 7th.

Despite the intense scrutiny, Judge Chutkan has maintained that legal decisions will not be influenced by Trump’s ongoing campaign schedule.