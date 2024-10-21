News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. October 21, 2024: British Jamaican rapper, author, and activist Akala is making headlines alongside actress Angelina Jolie, 49, as the two were recently seen at the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall. This sighting has fueled speculation about their relationship, following Akala’s appearance on Jolie’s Instagram just a month ago, hinting at a budding romance or is it just friendship?.

Akala seen here attending the “Maria” Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images for BFI)

Jolie and Akala first sparked romance rumors in August when they were seen leaving her hotel together during the Venice International Film Festival.

Angelina Jolie also attending the “Maria” Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

At the time, In Touch claimed the two had been dating for “more than a year” after Akala joined Angelina and her daughters Zahara, 19, and Shiloh, 18, at the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May last year.

The duo was also said to have enjoyed dinner together in Milan six months later, sparking further curiosity about their connection.

However, according to TMZ, the pair are just good friends and Akala is reportedly in a relationship with Chanelle Newman, the co-founder and executive producer of his music and the Hip-hop Shakespeare Company.

Despite being in the middle of a legal dispute with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Jolie radiated confidence in a striking black blazer paired with a plunging waistcoat, tailored trousers, and heeled boots. Her elegant ensemble, paired with minimal makeup and gold earrings, captured the spotlight. Akala, meanwhile, looked dapper in a turtleneck sweater worn under a double-breasted coat, dark jeans, and smart sneakers.

Here are 10 things to know about Akala, the British Jamaican talent linked to Jolie:

Full Name: Kingslee James McLean Daley, professionally known as Akala, was born on December 1, 1983, in Crawley, West Sussex. Family Roots: Akala’s mother is Scottish, and his father is Jamaican. His sister is Grammy Award-winning artist Ms. Dynamite. Pan-African Influence: Raised in Kentish Town, London, Akala credits the Caribbean Pan-African community for shaping his education and intellectual development. Educational Advocacy: Akala, who skipped university, went on to receive honorary degrees from Oxford Brookes University and Brighton University for his educational work. Musical Career: Akala’s debut album It’s Not a Rumour (2006) brought him widespread recognition, winning the MOBO Award for Best Hip-Hop Act. Social Activism: A vocal advocate for racial equality, Akala’s work spans beyond music. His 2018 book Natives: Race and Class in the Ruins of Empire tackles themes of race, class, and inequality. Shakespeare Connection: Akala founded The Hip-Hop Shakespeare Company in 2009 to explore the cultural connections between Shakespeare’s works and modern-day hip-hop. Global Performances: Akala has performed across the world, becoming the first hip-hop artist to headline a concert in Vietnam in 2007. Romantic Speculation: The growing rumors about Akala and Jolie’s relationship began after his appearance on her Instagram, sparking interest in their dynamic. Cultural Impact: Akala continues to influence not only the music industry but also literary and educational circles through his activism, writing, and public speaking.

As the two continue to make appearances together, the world is keeping an eye on this intriguing pairing.

Ironically, Madonna also made headlines recently for her apparent romance with a Jamaican 28-year-old man.