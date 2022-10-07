News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 7, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 7, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

US President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior administration officials said would affect thousands of Americans charged with that crime.

Snoop Dogg has partnered with TSUMo Snacks for the launch of Snazzle Os, cannabis-infused, crispy onion-flavored rings.

Highsman, the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by former NFL running back Ricky Williams, announced its launch in Washington with partner F.OG, a multi-license operation focused on hunting, growing and producing cannabis steeped in lifelong agricultural tradition.

The northern African nation of Morocco formally launched its legal cannabis industry this week with​the issuance of the country’s first 10 permits to produce cannabis.

The president of Costa Rica is calling on lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana, sending a reform bill to the Legislative Assembly about seven months after the country enacted medical cannabis legalization.

​New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state’s plan to have 20 conditional adult-use retail dispensaries open by the end of this year is “still on track” – and to expect “another 20″ to open every month or so thereafter.

As Colombia’s recently inaugurated president steps up his push for global drug policy reform, lawmakers approved a bill to legalize and regulate marijuana nationwide on Tuesday, advancing it through a committee with nearly unanimous support.

CBD Move Free has announced a collaboration with Arbor Hemp to launch two co-branded products — Sleep Soft Gels and Slim Soft Gels — that work to improve sleep and help consumers curb cravings, respectively, with natural and clinically studied hemp extract.

U.S.-listed shares of Tilray Brands (TLRY.O) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), two well known marijuana sellers, jumped 22% and 31%, respectively this week as The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ.P), which includes shares of several cannabis companies, rose almost 20%.