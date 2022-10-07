News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 7, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 7, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:
US President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, a move that senior administration officials said would affect thousands of Americans charged with that crime.
Snoop Dogg has partnered with TSUMo Snacks for the launch of Snazzle Os, cannabis-infused, crispy onion-flavored rings.
Highsman, the purpose-driven cannabis lifestyle brand founded by former NFL running back Ricky Williams, announced its launch in Washington with partner F.OG, a multi-license operation focused on hunting, growing and producing cannabis steeped in lifelong agricultural tradition.
The northern African nation of Morocco formally launched its legal cannabis industry this week withthe issuance of the country’s first 10 permits to produce cannabis.
The president of Costa Rica is calling on lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana, sending a reform bill to the Legislative Assembly about seven months after the country enacted medical cannabis legalization.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state’s plan to have 20 conditional adult-use retail dispensaries open by the end of this year is “still on track” – and to expect “another 20″ to open every month or so thereafter.
As Colombia’s recently inaugurated president steps up his push for global drug policy reform, lawmakers approved a bill to legalize and regulate marijuana nationwide on Tuesday, advancing it through a committee with nearly unanimous support.
CBD Move Free has announced a collaboration with Arbor Hemp to launch two co-branded products — Sleep Soft Gels and Slim Soft Gels — that work to improve sleep and help consumers curb cravings, respectively, with natural and clinically studied hemp extract.
U.S.-listed shares of Tilray Brands (TLRY.O) and Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), two well known marijuana sellers, jumped 22% and 31%, respectively this week as The ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ.P), which includes shares of several cannabis companies, rose almost 20%.