News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 7, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Oct. 7, 2022:

The Top in demand Caribbean destinations being booked by global travelers according to Expedia are: Ocho Rios, Jamaica; St. Lucia, and St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

At least 82,000 customers in Puerto Rico still were without electricity Thursday, after Hurricane Fiona struck the island on September 18th. The utility company said there isn’t enough megawatts to meet the demand.

Canada is still warning nationals to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to the Bahamas, Belize, The Dominican Republic, Guyana and Jamaica due to the high level of violent crime in all Five countries.

The Bahamas has officially removed testing requirements for all travelers entering the country. That means travelers no longer need to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative test result in order to enter the country.

And The island of Anguilla has become the latest Caribbean destination to remove its testing and vaccination rules. As of Oct. 1, the island has removed all of its entry travel requirements, including pre-arrival testing for unvaccinated travelers.

Delta Air Lines is launching a major expansion to the island of Puerto Rico beginning Dec. 17th from both Detroit and Boston to San Juan.

Travelers from a few U.S. cities — most notably New York — can now find round-trip flights to St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport (STT) are going for as low as $224 late this year and early 2023. You can also find some great Delta SkyMiles deals — as low as 13,000 miles round-trip — to the U.S. Virgin Islands available from South Florida and Los Angeles.

And Royal Caribbean’s weekly offer with last-minute cruise deals include sailings on 2- or 3-night cruises at just $89 or $99 per person based on double occupancy, which is pretty much the cheapest cruise fare you will find offered by Royal Caribbean.