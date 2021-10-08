Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 8, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Oct. 8, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Justin Bieber is the latest celeb entering the weed business. He announced this week that he’s going to be selling high-end, pre-rolled joints named after his hit single “Peaches.” Each box will come with seven juicy J’s and a custom Bic lighter with, you guessed it, “Peaches” written in big bubble letters.

Sir Paul McCartney has revealed on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast that he’s growing hemp on his farm, though he confessed that he has to keep his crops hidden from local teenagers eager to steal them.

“Scammers” just made Clint Eastwood’s day. The star won $6.1 million in a lawsuit recently against a Lithuanian company that allegedly pimped the Oscar-winning actor-director’s visage to imply he endorsed CBD supplements.

Damian Marley this week talked to Forbes about the cannabis cultivation facility owned and operated by a company he’s involved in, Ocean Grown Extracts that is situated in Coalinga, California in a formerly abandoned prison.

NBA players won’t be subject to random marijuana testing this season, according to a players’ association memo shared with players.



California’s Governor Has Signed A Bill Legalizing Smokable Hemp And Sale Of CBD-Infused Foods And Drinks.

Canadian cannabis retailer and e-commerce company High Tide has acquired 80% of Blessed CBD – a U.K.-based, direct-to-consumer, hemp-derived CBD brand – in a deal worth slightly more than 9 million British pounds ($12.4 million). The deal includes a three-year option to acquire the remainder of Blessed.

Ontario plans to permanently enable cannabis stores to offer delivery and curbside-pickup services, the Canadian province announced Thursday, a move that likely would provide a major boost for many of the province’s pandemic-hit, adult-use marijuana retailers.

And 3 cannabis stocks to look for this week are: DaColumbia Care (OTC:CCHWF), MariMed (OTC:MRMD), and Planet 13 Holdings (OTC:PLNH.F).