Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 10, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 10, 2021 in 60 seconds:

La La Anthony is just the latest actress to add to her empire. The “Power” star is one of several high-profile investors in Leune, a California-based cannabis company with a social justice focus.

Celtics legend Paul Pierce has been busy with a bunch of other ventures since he was given the pink slip as ESPN analyst early this year. Now he is all about “Truth Number 34,” his own line of cannabis products.

Board member and former chairman of the federal National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), Rodney Hood, is sharply criticizing Congress for failing to reform marijuana laws, and said that he will be taking steps to push lawmakers to enact policy changes to help financial institutions and stakeholders caught in the federal-state cannabis conundrum.

The global legal cannabis market size is expected to reach USD 91.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 26.3% over the forecast period.

Brooklyn’s historic Medgar Evers College (MEC), has become the first City University of New York (CUNY) campus to offer a cannabis minor degree program. Students can now enroll in “Introduction to the World of Cannabis.”



Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT), says Congress is “making progress” toward ending the drug war and federally legalizing marijuana, and it helps that more states are enacting the reform in the meantime.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Amyris (AMRS), Growgeneration (GRWG) and Cronos Group Inc. (CRON).