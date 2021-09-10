News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 10, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Sept. 10, 2021:

Canada is Warning Against Non-Essential Travel To The Caribbean Region.

The US has slapped a “Level 4 – Do Not Travel” Advisory on Jamaica Due To The Rise In COVID-19 Cases There.

The US Is Also Urging Americans To Avoid “Non Essential” Travel To the Turks & Caicos Islands, Anguilla, Grenada and Antigua & Barbuda.

The Lowest Risk Caribbean Countries identified by the CDC are: Montserrat, The Cayman Islands, Saba and Sint Eustatius.

On September 14th, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis will host 1,400 passengers on Celebrity Equinox at its Port Zante. The visit will mark the first call by the Royal Caribbean Group to the twin-island since the onset of the pandemic.

United Airlines is adding a new route to the Caribbean, with the Cleveland (CLE) to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS) flights this December 18th.

And Kamalame Cay Hotel on Andros Island In The Bahamas Has made the Travel And Leisure top 10 List of World’s Best Hotel, coming In At 7th.