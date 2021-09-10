By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 10, 2021: It’s been 20 years already since the September 11th attacks; twenty years since thousands perished including dozens from the Caribbean.

Today, we again put a face to the name of every known Caribbean immigrant victim of 9/11 based on the names and images listed on the September 11th Memorial in New York City.

#NeverForget.

Never Forget -September 11, 2001.

Some of the lost from the Caribbean are:

Guyana

Patrick Adams was a security officer at Fuji Bank at the World Trade Center on the 80th Floor, Tower 2. He was born in Georgetown and lived in Brooklyn.

Rudy Bacchus – born May 20, 1953 at Springlands, Corentyne, Berbice, Stockbroker with Nasdaq and former Vice President at Merrill Lynch.

Kris Romeo Bishundat, was 23 at time of his death during the attack at the Pentagon and a Navy Information Systems Technician who was born in Guyana and lived in Waldorf, Maryland.

Pamela Boyce – Asst. Vice President, Carr Futures; 92nd Floor, World Trade Center

Annette Dataram, aka Priya – born January 20, 1976 in Guyana and lived in Queens, NY. She worked as accountant – 107th Floor, World Trade Center at the time of her death.

Babita Guman – lived in the Bronx and worked as a computer specialist at Fiduciary Trust Company International – 97th Floor, southern tower, World Trade Center.

Nizam Hafiz – Former Guyana Under 19 and current USA National Cricket Team Player was born in Guyana, lived in Queens, NY and worked for Marsh & McLennan, World Trade Center.

Ricknauth Jaggernauth – worked for NTX Interiors – 104th Floor, World Trade Center and lived in Brooklyn, NY.

Charles Gregory John, Security Officer, Fuji Bank

Bhowanie Devi Khemraj – worked at the World Trade Center

Sarah Khan – worked for Forte Foods/Cantor Fitzgerald – 101st Floor, World Trade Center, Tower 1 and lived in Queens, NY.

Amarnauth Latchman – from Port Mourant, Guyana and lived in Valley Stream NY. Worked at Cantor Fitzgerald as a contractor from PM Contracting Company and would have turned 59 this year.

Shevonne Mentis – worked for Marsh & McLennan, 93rd Floor, World Trade Center, Tower 1 and lived in Brooklyn, NY.

Hardai Parbhu – worked for Aon Corporation and lived in the Bronx.

Ameenia Rasool – born March 4, 1968 at Mada, near Bush Lot, Corentyne, Berbice and worked for Marsh and McLennan Inc. – 98th Floor, World Trade Center (Tower 1). She lived in the Bronx.

Sita Sewnarine – worked for Fiduciary Trust Company International

97th Floor, southern tower, World Trade Center and lived in Brooklyn, NY.

Kamini Singh – worked for Windows on the World – 107th Floor, World Trade Center (Tower 1)

Ronald Singh – worked for Windows on the World – 107th Floor, World Trade Center (Tower 1)

Astrid Sohan – born September 25, 1968 in Georgetown, Guyana, was an assistant vice pres., Marsh and McLennan,

95th Floor, World Trade Center (Tower 1).

Charles Gregory John – lived in Brooklyn, NY and worked at Fuji Bank as a security.

Eustace R. Bacchus, lived in Metuchen, New Jersey and was a visitor at Windows on the World at the time of his death.

Vanavah Thompson – worked for ABM, assigned to Marsh USA. Was on duty on 73rd Floor, World Trade Center, Tower 2 and lived in the Bronx.

Jamaica

John Sylvester White was from St. Ann, Jamaica and lived in Brooklyn. He worked at ABM Industries, North Tower and would have turned 65 this year.

Keith Bromfield was from Spanish Town, Jamaica and lived in Brooklyn. He worked at Advent Industrial.

Delrose E. Forbes Cheatham lived in Effort, PA and worked at Cantor Fitzgerald at the time of her death.

Joyce Smith was born in Kingston on December 16, 1945 and lived in Queens, NY. She worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, Forte Food Service.

Neal O. Hinds was born in Kingston on September 13, 1972 and worked at Bank of New York. He lived in Queens, NY.

Vaswald George Hall lived in St. Albans, NY and was a visitor at the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey at the WTC when he died.

Derrick Auther Green was born in Kingston, Jamaica and lived in the Bronx, NY. He worked at Fiduciary Trust Company International and would have turned 61 this year.

Courtney Walcott was born in Kingston on March 23, 1964 and lived in Hackensack, NJ. He worked at IQ Financial Systems.s

Lloyd Stanford Brown was born in Portland, Jamaica and lived in Mount Vernon, NY. He worked at Cantor Fitzgerald and would have turned 45 this year.

Michael Howell was born in Kingston on November 2, 1940 and lived in Queens. He worked at Fred Alger Management.

Kerene Gordon lived in Queens, NY and worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, Forte Food Service at the time on her death.

Denise Marie Gregory lived in Queens, NY and worked at Carr Futures.

Michael Parkes lived in NYC and worked at Marsh & McLennan.

Artist Michael Richards, Jamaica, NY, – would have turned 55 this year.

Nichola Angela Thorpe was born in St. Catherine, Jamaica and worked at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods while living in NYC.

Titus Davidson was living in Brooklyn and working as a contractor at Morgan Stanley when he died.

Damion Mowatt lived in Brooklyn and worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, Forte Food Service.

Carol Millicent Rabalais worked at Aon Corporation and lived in Brooklyn.

Venesha Orintia Richards lived in New Brunswick, NJ and worked at Marsh & McLennan.

Antigua & Barbuda

Albert Gunnis Joseph, Manhattan, NY worked at Morgan Stanley and would have turned 96 this year if he had lived that long.

Catherina Henry-Robinson, Bronx, NY – would have turned 62 this year.

Emelda H. Perry, lived in Elmont, Long Island, New York and worked at Washington Group International and would have turned 69 this year.

Barbados

Colin Arthur Bonnett, Crown Heights, NY – would have turned 56 this year and worked at Marsh & McLennan.

Pauline Francis, Brooklyn, NY – would have turned 74 this year and worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, Forte Food Service.

Melissa Renée Vincent – lived in Hoboken, New Jersey and worked for Alliance Consulting Group. She would have turned 46 this year.

Bermuda

Rhondelle Cherie Tankard – worked at Aon Corporation and would have turned 48 this year.

Kevin Patrick York – worked at Euro Brokers and would have turned 58 this year.

Boyd Alan Gatton – worked at Fiduciary Trust Company International and would have been 56 this year.

British Virgin Island

Calvin Dawson, worked at Euro Brokers, would have turned 63 this year.

Dominica

Virgin Lucy Francis, Brooklyn, NY – would have turned 57 this year and worked at Windows on the World.

Fitzroy St. Rose, Bronx, NY and worked at General Telecom. Would have turned 57 this year.

Dominican Republic

Pedro Checo, New York, NY – would have been 52 this year.

Faustino Apostol, Staten Island, NY.

Alvarez Victoria Brito, Elmhurst, NY.

David Agnes, New York, NY.

Frank Thomas Aquilino, Staten Island, NY.

Lilian Caceres, Staten Island, NY.

Jaime Concepcion, Manhattan, NY

Nestor Chevalier, New York, NY

Haiti

Karl Henry Joseph was a firefighter with Engine 207 who was born in Haiti and lived in Brooklyn, NY. He was among the first responders who died that day.

Mark Y. Gilles was born on January 15, 1968 in Port-Au-Prince and lived in Brooklyn, NY. He was a consultant at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Andre Bonheur, Jr., was born on April 5, 1961 in Port-Au-Prince and lived in Brooklyn, NY. He was visiting Cantor Fitzgerald on the tragic day.

Francois Jean-Pierre was born in Cap Haitien, Haiti on February 6, 1943 and lived in Elmont, Long Island. He worked at Windows on the World.

Farah Jeudy lived in Spring Valley, NY and worked for Aon Corporation.

Wilbert Miraille lived in Manhattan and worked for Cantor Fitzgerald.

Nolbert Salomon lived in Brooklyn and worked as a contractor at Morgan Stanley.

Trinidad and Tobago

Rena Sam Dinnoo was born in Port-Of-Spain on January 7, 1973 and lived in Brooklyn, NY. She worked at Marsh & McLennan.

Glenroy I. Neblett was born on September 15, 1958 in LaBrea, Trinidad and lived in Queens, NY. He worked at Reinsurance Solutions.

Clara Victorine Hinds was born on November 26, 1948 in Belmont, Belmont, Trinidad and lived in Far Rockaway, NY. She worked at Windows on the World.

Anthony Portillo was born on May 11, 1953 in Fyzabad, Trinidad and Tobago and lived in Brooklyn, NY. He was working Washington Group International when he was killed.

Goumatie Thackurdeen was born in Port-Of-Spain on May 23, 1966 and lived in South Ozone Park, NY. She worked at Fiduciary Trust Company International.

Joyce Rose Cummings was born on June 17, 1936 in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad. She lived in Brooklyn.

Conrod Kofi Cottoy, Sr. lived in Brooklyn and worked at Carr Futures.

Winston Arthur Grant lived in West Hempstead, LI and worked at Empire BlueCross BlueShield.

Stephen Joseph lived in Franklin Park, NJ and worked at Fiduciary Trust Company International.

Boyie Mohammed lived in Brooklyn and worked at Carr Futures.

Paula E. Morales lived in NYC and worked at Aon Corporation.

Jerome O. Nedd lived in Brooklyn and worked at Windows on the World.

Oscar Francis Nesbitt lived in Manhattan and worked at the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

Vishnoo Ramsaroop lived in Queens, NY and worked at ABM Industries, North Tower.

Puerto Rico

Angel M. Pabon, Jr., born on May 26, 1948 in Manatí, Puerto Rico and lived in Brooklyn. Worked at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Anna A. Laverty, born in Bayamón, Puerto Rico on March 1, 1949 and lived in Middletown, New Jersey. Worked at Fiduciary Trust Company International.

Edna Cintron, New York, NY

Alexis Leduc, Bronx, NY

Ivan Vale, Ridgewood, NY

Santos Valentin Jr., Richmond Hill, NY

Peter Vega, Brooklyn, NY

Norberto Hernandez, New York, NY

Carlos Segarra, Brooklyn, NY

Angel M. Pabon, Jr., Brooklyn, NY

Victor Daniel Barbosa, Bronx, NY

Juan Nieves, Jr., Bronx, NY

Paul DeCola, Ridgewood, NY

Matthew Diaz, Brooklyn, NY

Milagros Hromada, Queens, NY

Linda Ivelisse Rivera, Far Rockaway, NY

Ivan Antonio Perez, Ozone Park, NY

Grenada

Jeffrey G. La Touche was born on November 22, 1951 in Grenada and lived in Queens, NY and worked at Windows on The World.

Saint Lucia

Charles A. Laurencin was born on July 10, 1940 in Castries, Saint Lucia and lived in Brooklyn. He worked at Morgan Stanley.

Felix Bobby Calixte was born in Soufrière, St. Lucia on March 6, 1963 and worked at BP Air Conditioning Corp.

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Andre Colin Cox lived in Brooklyn and worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, Forte Food Service.