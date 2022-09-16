News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 16, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 16, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama, was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, records show.

Bipartisan congressional lawmakers recently sent a pointed letter to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), complaining about the “completely insufficient response” the agency provided in response to their bill calling for hemp-derived CBD to be permitted and regulated as a food additive. The lawmakers are asking the FDA to go back to the drawing board and provide revised technical assistance that more specifically addresses these concerns and directly speaks to the relevant provisions of their bill.

A former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL star is bringing his line of cannabis products to a new marijuana dispensary in the Boston area that is slated to open this week. Ricky Williams’ line of “Highsman” products will be available for purchase when Commonwealth Alternative Care at 1385 Cambridge Street in Cambridge begins welcoming customers.

The Government of St Maarten is seeking to receive proposals from organisations that wish to work with the Government to create a full path towards a legal, responsible and feasible entrance into the Cannabis industry.

The request for proposal is strongly focused on conducting several studies into the effects of legalizing cannabis before any​concrete decisions can be made on how cannabis will be legalized.

The first Africa Cannabis SPAC is set to to go Ahead With the Cilo Cybin Listing Company planning to raise as much as $114 million. Later acquisitions could include brain, genetics testing firms.

The Cannabis Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 27.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 82.3 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 24.3% in terms of value from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Tilray Brands, Inc. has announced that its Canadian cannabis brand, RIFF, has launched Drumsticks, a new premium, infused pre-roll with amplified THC potency and fruit-forward aromas.

And three marijuana stocks to watch this week are: OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI); Cronos Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRON) and HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO).