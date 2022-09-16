News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 16, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Sept. 16, 2022:

Look out for Fiona. The tropical storm which formed late Wednesday in the Atlantic Ocean, was maintaining its strength as it approached the Leeward Islands, where it is expected to dump several inches of rain today.

Canada is advising nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Haiti due to kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country.

Two of the world’s biggest cruise lines have canceled upcoming calls in Bermuda, citing the island’s ongoing COVID-19 testing requirements. Celebrity Cruises has canceled visits to Bermuda in October and November scheduled for four ships while Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled Bermuda calls scheduled for three ships.

Several Russian airlines, such as Nordwind Airlines, are planning to resume their international connectivity to Cuba in October, despite the ongoing sanctions imposed by the European Union.

Jamaica will soon require American visitors to fill out a new travel form online prior to their flight. The new Digital Travel Declaration (DTD) is for pre-departure screening of tourists but is not yet in place.

Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic has made the Kayak list of top international destinations for fall travel, with a 147 percent spike over pre-pandemic 2019 searches.

JetBlue Airways is non-stop service to Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe from JFK, NY. Beginning Nov. 5, JetBlue will operate three flights each week, with service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

And if you have at least 20,000 miles on American Airlines as an advantage member, you may be able to fly ot Aruba on a round trip between November 2022 through February 2023 from New York City; Boston; Philadelphia; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte; Miami; Chicago; Pittsburgh; Los Angeles; and many others. Book directly with the airline.