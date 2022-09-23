News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 23, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Sept. 23, 2022:

The US is warning nationals to Reconsider travel to Bermuda due to the potential impact of Hurricane Fiona, now a monster Category Four Hurricane while Canadians Are Being Warned To Avoid Non-Essential Travel.

American, Delta, United, Southwest, and JetBlue have all issued various waivers for destinations in the Caribbean amid the disruptions and devastation of Hurricane Fiona.

Hurricane Fiona made landfall in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic earlier this week, causing flooding, mudslides, and power outages. GoFundMe.org has set up a relief fund to urgently help verified charities that are providing immediate assistance to people and their communities. Donate now to help someone in need of hurricane relief.

Starting October 8, fully vaccinated guests will no longer have to test pre-cruise to board a Costa cruise to the Caribbean. In addition, unvaccinated guests can sail with proof of a pre-embarkation negative antigen test or RT-PCR molecular test taken within 48 hours of embarkation.

American Airlines is ending the following flights to the Caribbean.

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)-Las Americas International Airport (SDQ) near Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

DFW-Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) on St. Martin.

Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)-SDQ

PHL-Cibao International Airport (STI) near Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Caribbean Airlines has reopened its Caribbean Club lounge at Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport. The relaunched, renovated Caribbean Club lounge is open to the airline’s business class and Caribbean Club members.

And the Caribbean island of Montserrat will celebrate Tourism Week from September 25 to October 1, 2022.

Six days and more than 10 opportunities have been planned to allow residents and visitors to experience some of the tours and experiences offered by local businesses during the week.