News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 23, 2022: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 23, 2022 in less than 60 seconds:

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) seems poised to keep marijuana on the list of banned substances for athletes, despite a vociferous push for reform. A spokesperson for WADA told The Wall Street Journal in a story published on Monday that, “to date neither the United States authorities nor the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency has requested the removal of cannabis from the Prohibited List.”

Travis Barker has launched a skin care line that offers lightweight formulas suitable for all skin types and infused with high concentrations of CBD, CBG, and CBC.

Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports, Olivia Grange, has expressed disappointment that Rastafarians are not adequately benefitting from Jamaica’s cannabis industry. She said at CanEX in Montego Bay that the exclusion of the Rastafarian community is taking place even after significant amendments in 2015 to the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The Grenada government has named businesswoman, Rolanda McQueen, as chairman of a 12 -member Commission on Cannabis Legalization and Regulation whose task includes holding broad-based consultations and engaging in public awareness on the policy decision to legalize cannabis within a legal and regulatory framework.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court Says Marijuana Legalization Won’t Be On November Ballot, But Will Be Voted On In Future Election.

Florida regulators finally have issued the first vertically integrated medical marijuana license specifically designated for a Black farmer, a potentially lucrative business opportunity. The license will allow Terry Donell Gwinn of McAlpin, Florida, to grow and sell medical marijuana, Politico reported.

Edmonton, Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis has been dropped from Toronto stock index, according to the latest quarterly review announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

A final vote awarded Georgia medical marijuana production licenses to two companies Wednesday, a major step toward ending a seven-year delay that left registered patients with no way to legally buy the drug that they’re allowed to consume.

Three Marijuana stocks that are cheap buys and can set you up for some great returns down the road are Cresco Labs (CRLBF, Jushi Holdings (JUSHF), and Ayr Wellness (AYRW.F).