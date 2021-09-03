Cannabis News Today

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Sept. 3, 2021: Here are the cannabis headlines making marijuana news globally and in the Caribbean and Latin America for today, Sept. 3, 2021 in 60 seconds:

Apple is now letting iPhone apps process marijuana transactions using Apple’s iOS smartphone operating system. However, the Google Play Store still bans apps that facilitate cannabis sales.

The weed market opening up in New York will be a massive catalyst for the cannabis industry, according to industry veteran, Bruce Linton, chairman of Gage Cannabis and former CEO of Canopy Growth (CGC).

Australia’s Cannim says it has completed the first ever legal export of Jamaican cannabis flower to Germany. Cannim has invested in farms in Jamaica and also has a processing license and is GMP certified by the Jamaican Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Her Highness, a luxury cannabis brand with operations in several states in the United States, has announced that they will be expanding into both Canada and other countries.

Grandmothers in Eswatini, Swaziland are among those growing cannabis to make ends meet and feed children orphaned by the AIDS epidemic.

Peak Processing Solutions has partnered with WeedMD Rx Inc.and BBCCC, Inc., a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company Inc. to develop, produce, distribute and sell non-alcoholic cannabis-infused beverages in Canada.

The incumbent Bahamian government says if re-elected it will implement the work of the National Commission on Marijuana, including decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use; legalizing medical marijuana; establishing a Cannabis Licensing Authority; and making Crown land available for Bahamians to grow legal cannabis.

Investors seeking to enter the Barbados Cannabis Sector now have it easy with all the services needed under one roof being services by Invest Caribbean and Ritzury at investcaribbeannow.com.

And Three cannabis stocks to look for this week are: Tilray Inc (TLRY), Sundial Growers Inc (SNDL) and Canopy Growth Corp (CGC).